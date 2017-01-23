We are also proud to announce the Energy Audit Member Discount Program in partnership with the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. Chamber members can receive a Chamber Discount on an ASHRAE Level 2 energy audit service completed by professional and certified energy, mechanical and electrical engineers. The audit will provide potential energy saving opportunities that could save you thousands of dollars on energy costs each year!

The post Energy Audit Member Discount Program for Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce appeared first on Energy Optimizers, USA.