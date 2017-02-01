EPIC Adds Bill Bergstrom as Vice President and Program Leader of Golf Insurance Services

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb 01, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail property & casualty brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Bill Bergstrom has joined the firm to lead the operations and growth initiatives of its Golf Insurance Services Program, which has provided insurance and risk management solutions to golf courses and country clubs since 1985.



Bergstrom joins EPIC following nearly 20 years with Pennbrook Insurance Services, Inc. in San Francisco, where he was most recently the firm's COO and Managing Principal. He will be based in EPIC's Sacramento office and report to Paul Lindsay, Senior Vice President and Director of EPIC Program Solutions.



Said Paul Lindsay, "As a life-long, avid golfer, Bill was drawn to the EPIC opportunity created by Gary Sigel's decision to retire last year. We are very pleased and excited to add a top professional like Bill to continue Gary's great work, and lead the further expansion of Golf Insurance Services here in the West and across the country."



Bergstrom attended the University of California at Davis where he earned a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) Degree in Sociology and Organizational Studies.



EPIC Golf Insurance Services (GIS) places and manages roughly $20 million in premium for its clients and is a sector of EPIC's Sports & Entertainment Group. GIS provides golf courses and country clubs with risk management consulting, strong industry expertise and comprehensive insurance solutions, including exclusive Property & Casualty and Workers Compensation Insurance programs. GIS has twice been recognized as an "Excellence in Achievement" award winner by The Boardroom Magazine as their "Insurance Provider of the Year."

About EPIC:



EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.



EPIC now has more than 850 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 13,000 clients.



With more than $250 million in revenues, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Supported by the Carlyle Group, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.



