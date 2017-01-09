EPIC Adds Melissa Delaney as Senior Vice President – Private Client Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and NEW YORK, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE)– EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail property, casualty brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Melissa Delaney has joined the firm as a senior vice president in their Private Client Solutions Specialty Group.



Delaney will be responsible for client relations, management and production for EPIC’s Northeast Region Private Client Solutions team. She will be based in the firm’s New York City office and report to Craig de Gruchy, Managing Principal of EPIC.

“We are very excited to have a professional of Melissa’s caliber join our group,” said Craig de Gruchy. “Her background and experience, personal risk management expertise and leadership skills will materially contribute to EPIC’s Northeast Region Private Client Solutions team.”

Delaney joins EPIC from HUB International, where she served as team leader in their Private Client Services division and was responsible for developing and maintaining risk management and personal insurance solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families.

Prior to this, Delaney was an assistant vice president responsible for business development and sales at Gallagher Bollinger Insurance. Delaney began her insurance career as a Customer Service Representative for Chubb & Son.

Delaney is a graduate of Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration and Communications. She is a licensed property and casualty producer in both New York and New Jersey.

Melissa Delaney can be reached at:

EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

295 Madison Avenue – 38th Floor, New York, NY 10017

melissa.delaney@epicbrokers.com

646-455-9561

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 850 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 13,000 clients.

With more than $250 million in revenues, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Supported by the Carlyle Group, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit http://www.epicbrokers.com/.

