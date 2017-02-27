EPIC adds Southeast Region Employee Benefits Consultant Richard Duhe

ATLANTA, Ga., Feb. 27, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Richard Duhe has joined the firm’s Southeast Employee Benefits Consulting Practice in Atlanta as a Benefits Consultant and Director of EPIC MobileEZ™.



Across a career spanning 30 years, Duhe has focused on assisting clients in a wide range of industries with their health & welfare risk management needs; specializing in the assessment, design, implementation, and management of medical cost containment and employee engagement programs.

Duhe’s experience includes development of mobile application strategies and digital media communication, as well as the identification, analysis and management of a broad spectrum of exposures and risks. He has extensive experience working with third party administrators, associations, and pools.

Prior to joining EPIC, Duhe also developed the EPIC MobileEZ™ mobile application, a comprehensive digital media communication solution for employers and their mobile workforces.

As a consultant for EPIC’s Employee Benefits practice in the Southeast, Duhe will provide client service leadership, including overall strategy, coverage negotiation, and the coordination and management of internal and external resources.

As Director of EPIC MobileEZ™, he will continue to implement risk mitigation, training, wellness, and safety strategies within a mobile environment for EPIC clients.

Duhe will also focus on relationship management and business development, bringing EPIC’s resources in employee benefits to clients across the region.

“Rick founded a successful Atlanta, Georgia-based managed care company called MediCor,” said Steve Needle, EPIC Managing Principal, Employer Services SE Region. “He has a proven ability to both manage a team and provide creative, cost-effective employee benefit solutions. We are excited to have Rick join EPIC’s growing operations here in the Southeast and across the country.”

Duhe was appointed to the Governor’s Georgia State Board of Worker’s Compensation Chairman’s Advisory Council, Rehabilitation and Managed Care Committee in 1996, serving as Chairperson from 2009-2012. He is a former certified disability management specialist, certified rehabilitation consultant, and vocational expert. His entrepreneurial endeavors have been mentioned on the front page of the Wall Street Journal and featured on the cover of Inc. magazine.

Richard Duhe can be reached at:

EPIC

Office: 678-475-5713

Mobile: 404-545-0466

rick.duhe@epicbrokers.com

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 850 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 13,000 clients.

With more than $200 million in revenues, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by the Carlyle Group, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit http://www.epicbrokers.com/.

*PHOTO: Send2Press.com/mediaboom/17-0227s2p-Richard-Duhe-300dpi.jpg

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Dave Hock, of EPIC

650-295-4608

dave.hock@epicbrokers.com

Nicole Conley

408-295-4309 x104

nicole.conley@taniscomm.com

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/epic-adds-southeast-region-employee-benefits-consultant-richard-duhe/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.