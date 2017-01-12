EPIC adds Timothy B. Ward to Risk Solutions Practice

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 12, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that casualty risk management professional Timothy Ward has joined the firm’s Stamford, Connecticut-based EPIC Risk Solutions Practice as a Principal and Casualty Practice Leader.



Ward will be based in EPIC’s Stamford, Conn. office and report to EPIC Risk Solutions principal, Mark Millard.

Over a career spanning 23 years, Ward has focused on assisting clients in a wide range of industries with their casualty risk management needs, specializing in the design, management, assessment and implementation of risk management and insurance programs; including risk identification and analysis, risk transfer utilizing insurance products and alternative risk financing strategies across a broad spectrum of exposures and risks.

Prior to joining EPIC, Ward was with Marsh & McLennan in a variety of casualty risk management and insurance placement roles. Most recently Ward was senior vice president and leader of the “national desk” within the casualty placement practice, based in New York. Working with a team of 13 insurance professionals, Ward led in excess of 350 complex transactions annually, focused on clients within the public and private Fortune 1,000 space.

In addition, Ward spent considerable time leveraging analytics to hone program design achieving optimized economic performance, collaborating with clients and prospects to structure enhanced casualty process flow, delivery of service, and evaluating insurers and TPA’s who maintain the attributes and capabilities to help drive business forward.

“Our Northeast leadership team is very excited to have someone of Tim’s caliber join our group,” said EPIC’s Mark Millard. “His background and experience, casualty risk management expertise and strong leadership skills will materially contribute to the future growth of EPIC Risk Solution and the service excellence we deliver nationally to EPIC clients with complex risk management needs.”

As one of the nation’s fastest growing private insurance brokerage firms, EPIC has been on an aggressive national growth trajectory, successfully competing against the large, institutional brokers with an entrepreneurial, client-focused business model. Since The Carlyle Group became the firm’s major investment partner in December 2013, EPIC has added multiple locations and new team members across the country, growing revenues from roughly $80 million to estimated run rate revenues of almost $250 million – a 212 percent increase.

Ward is a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, OH where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economic Management.

Timothy Ward can be reached at:

EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

3 Landmark Square, Stamford, CT 06901

203-658-0514 direct

timothy.ward [at] epicbrokers.com

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 850 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 13,000 clients.

With more than $200 million in revenues, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by the Carlyle Group, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit http://www.epicbrokers.com/.

