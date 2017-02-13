EPIC Insurance Adds Adam Frugoli as Vice President in Health Care Strategy Group

SAN FRANCISCO and SACRAMENTO, Calif., and IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Feb. 13, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail property & casualty brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Adam Frugoli has joined the firm as a vice president of EPIC’s Health Care Strategy Group.



Frugoli will be responsible for new business development, program design and management, marketing and coverage placement, and will oversee EPIC’s delivery of products, services and solutions to clients in the healthcare, consumer finance and banking industries. He will divide his time between EPIC’s new presence in Idaho Falls, Idaho and EPIC’s offices in Sacramento, Calif. Frugoli will report to Tom McCready, Managing Principal, Sacramento Property & Casualty Operations.

Frugoli brings over 16 years of experience serving health care and financial services clients to EPIC. He started his career in 2001 at US Bank N.A. where he was a Vice President of Branch Investment Advisory Services, providing investment counseling, business planning and advisory services to physicians and other medical industry professionals. Frugoli has received many business and community awards, including a “Distinguished Under 40 Award” from the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Network and now serves on their Board of Directors.

Prior to joining EPIC, Frugoli spent 8 years as vice president and insurance broker with the Leavitt Group (aka Archibald Insurance Center, Rexburg, Idaho), where he focused on creating unique risk transfer strategies for accountable care organizations, hospitals, physician groups, individual doctors and long-term care centers. He has extensive experience working with complex health care clients and understands their unique needs and exposure to risk.

“EPIC has quickly earned a solid reputation nationally of being the brightest in the industry based on their people, client capabilities and their unique culture of innovation,” said Frugoli. “I am excited for my clients to see what risk management and insurance the EPIC way can do for their business.”

“We are excited to have a professional of Adam’s caliber join our team,” said EPIC’s Tom McCready. “His background and experience, healthcare industry risk management expertise and strong consulting skills will materially contribute to our growth plans and the service excellence we deliver to EPIC clients, here in California, across the west and nationally.”

Frugoli attended Idaho State University where he studied Business as well as The American College of Financial Services, where he focused on Personal Financial Services as well as certified HIPAA consultant.

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 850 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 13,000 clients.

With more than $250 million in revenues, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Supported by the Carlyle Group, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit http://www.epicbrokers.com/.

