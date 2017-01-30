EPIC Insurance Adds Christopher J. Giuditta as Vice President in the Northeast

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan 30, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Christopher J. Giuditta has joined the firm as a vice president.



Giuditta will focus on the cultivation and development of new revenue opportunities throughout EPIC's Northeast Region. He will be based in the Stamford, Conn. and report to Craig de Gruchy, Managing Principal.



"CJ is a dedicated, resulted orientated individual, with a passion for service excellence and the delivery of value-added solutions," said de Gruchy. "He is well regarded in our industry and his commitment to customers is strongly aligned with EPIC's core values regarding client advocacy and putting 'people first.' We are excited to have CJ join our growing operation in the Northeast Region."



Giuditta joins EPIC from H.D. Segur Insurance. During his 17 year career there, he provided individuals and business owners with customized risk management and insurance solutions while overseeing the service team regarding client satisfaction and retention.



Additionally, Giuditta worked with third party referral partners to enhance their offerings, including ensuring their clients' awareness of and protection from a wide range of risk exposures. Giuditta was also a top producer for new affinity groups along with maintaining and growing the firm's Travelers Benefits Plus programs.



For the past five years, Giuditta has concentrated on the private client segment, providing personal risk management guidance and custom insurance protection to high net worth individuals.



Giuditta is a graduate of Post College, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management. Professionally, he is a licensed property and casualty and life and health producer in both Conn. and N.Y. and is currently working toward his Certified Personal Risk Manager (CPRM) professional designation.



Christopher J. Giuditta can be reached at:

EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

3 Landmark Square, 4th floor, Stamford, CT 06901

christopher.giuditta[at]epicbrokers.com

203-658-0529.



About EPIC:



EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.



EPIC now has more than 850 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 13,000 clients.



With more than $250 million in revenues, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Supported by the Carlyle Group, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.



For additional information, please visit http://www.epicbrokers.com/.



