EPIC Insurance adds Denise Walsh as Assistant General Counsel

NEW YORK, N.Y. and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 2, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Denise Walsh has joined the firm as Vice President and Assistant General Counsel.



Said EPIC Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Dan Crawford, “Denise is a strong negotiator with exceptional skills in buying and selling businesses; as well as drafting operating and shareholder agreements, business formation documents, corporate resolutions and complex contracts. Denise will use these skills to great advantage as she assumes responsibility for all legal work related to EPIC’s future mergers and acquisitions. We are very fortunate to add a top professional of her caliber to our legal team.”

Walsh will report to Crawford and will be based in EPIC’s New York City office.

Walsh joins from Saiber, LLC in Florham Park, N.J. She was previous with Marcus, Brody, Ford & Kessler, LLC in Roseland, N.J., who merged with Saiber in January 2014. Walsh was a member of the Corporate Law and Business Counseling Practice Group and the Financial Services Practice Group at both firms. Walsh began her legal career with Lowenstein Sandler PC, in Roseland, N.J., an Associate in their Litigation Department.

Professionally, Walsh has been recognized as a New Jersey Rising Star™ in the area of Business/Corporate Law (2012 – 2016) as well as one of the New Jersey Law Journal’s “New Leaders of the Bar” (2012).

Academically, Walsh attended Seton Hall University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, in Psychology. She went on to obtain her Juris Doctor, also magna cum laude, from the Seton Hall University School of Law.

Denise Walsh can be reached at:

EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

denise.walsh[at]epicbrokers.com

201-661-2436 – Direct.

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,000 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues approaching $300 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Soon to be backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit http://www.epicbrokers.com/.

