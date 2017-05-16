EPIC Insurance adds Reba Mathew, Pharm.D., R.Ph to Employee Benefits Consulting Pharmacy Practice

HOUSTON, Texas, May 16, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Reba Mathew Pharm.D., R.Ph has joined the firm's Employee Benefits Consulting Practice as Pharmacy Practice Director.



Dr. Mathew will be based in Houston, Texas and will report to Cliff Caldwell, Chief Operating Office of Ascende - a Division of EPIC.



Dr. Mathew completed her Managed Care Pharmacy Residency with one of the largest Medicare health plans. During her residency she worked on several pharmacy initiatives such as medication therapy management, pay for performance, and quality improvement.



In addition to residency, Dr. Mathew has worked as a clinical pharmacist in both the hospital and retail setting. Her significant clinical experience led her to the pharmacy consulting practice for two of the world's largest brokerage services, managing nearly $250 million annually in pharmacy benefits.



Dr. Mathew was able to achieve significant clinical goals for her clients, including improvement in generic dispensing rates and medication adherence, implementation of customized and standard utilization management programs and formularies, and reduction in total pharmacy spend.



Said Cliff Caldwell, "We are pleased and excited to have Reba join Robin Rankin R. Ph in leading our Pharmacy Practice team and the Ascendent Pharmacy Coalition. Her knowledge, depth of experience and strong, client-focused consulting skills deepen and strengthen the resources and services available to EPIC clients across the country."



About the Ascendent(R) Pharmacy Coalition:



Launched in 2002, the Ascendent(R) Pharmacy Coalition brings the power of a purchasing coalition to mid-market clients looking for a more effective means of delivering transparent pharmacy pricing and discounted rates. Participants in the coalition realized over $100 Million dollars in savings in 2016.



About EPIC:



EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.



EPIC now has more than 1,000 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.



With roughly $280 million in run rate revenues, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by the Carlyle Group, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.



For additional information, please visit http://www.epicbrokers.com/.



