EPIC Insurance to Sponsor HR West 2017

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Mar 02, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that it will sponsor and exhibit at NCHRA's HR West 2017 Conference on March 6-8 at the Oakland Convention Center in Oakland, Calif. Please visit us at the EPIC Booth 13.



HR West is the West Coast's premier conference for HR professionals. Home to the world's leading-edge companies, the San Francisco Bay Area is the most innovative place on earth. Practicing HR here requires skills beyond the ordinary, and a level of sophistication not found in other parts of the world. This conference addresses how to meet the challenges of globalization, keeping up with the latest hi-tech boom and reacting to ever-evolving definitions of work, all while maintaining a human touch.



HR West will have 100 speakers covering over 80 sessions and separate tracks including compensation & benefits, talent acquisition & retention, employment law & legislation, employee & labor relations, general HR, leadership and business management & strategy. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from the best and meet face-to-face with more than 50 exhibitors offering high-quality HR solutions.



Click here to view the full agenda: http://hrwest.org/sessions/.



About Northern California Human Resources Association:



The Northern California HR Association (NCHRA), one of the nation's largest regional HR associations, has been advancing organizations through human resources since 1960. Delivering over 200 programs annually, the association is dedicated to connecting human resources professionals with practice resources, leading California-specific training, legal and legislative developments, quality service providers, and each other -forming career-long networks and partnerships.



Headquartered in San Francisco, NCHRA serves a community of more than 20,000 throughout its twelve regions in Northern California. The San Francisco Bay Area represents one of the most innovative and challenging sectors of the country (and world) in which to practice HR. As such, our membership demands a level of sophistication unparalleled by others. Nationally recognized for quality and breadth of service, this focus on excellence has earned us members in 34 states and several foreign countries.



About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.



EPIC now has more than 850 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 13,000 clients.



With more than $200 million in revenues, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by the Carlyle Group, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.



For additional information, please visit http://www.epicbrokers.com/.

