EPIC Joins in Authoring Updated American National Standards Institute / American Society of Safety Engineers 2017 Hydrogen Sulfide Safety Training Standard

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and HOUSTON, Texas, July 20, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, and a member of the American National Standards Institute / American Society of Safety Engineers (ANSI/ASSE) Z390 Hydrogen Sulfide Training Committee, announced today the approval and upcoming publication of a revised Hydrogen Sulfide Safety Training Standard (ANSI/ASSE Z390.1-2017).



EPIC Sr. Safety Consultant Charles (Chuck) Simpson, a recognized expert in Hydrogen Sulfide safety practices and training, led the revision effort as the ASSE Hydrogen Sulfide Safety Training Committee’s Chairman. Simpson served as Vice-Chairman of the committee from 1994 until his appointment as Chairman in 2015.

The Committee was formed in 1994, and the ANSI/ASSE Z390.1 Standard has consistently been one of ANSI’s most valued publications. A new edition of the document will soon be published by ASSE.

The guidelines in ANSI/ASSE Z390.1 establish content and instructional practices for training personnel with potential exposure to hydrogen sulfide (H2S). The Standard includes detailed training recommendations concerning H2S properties and characteristics, respiratory protection, gas detection, emergency response, and more. These guidelines are used extensively in the oil and gas industry, in petrochemical operations, and in a variety of other industries worldwide.

Said EPIC’s Simpson, “Although exact numbers are not known, it is likely that worldwide tens of thousands of people have died from H2S poisoning since 1900. It is also difficult to determine how many lives the standard has helped to save, but I have no doubt that it is an equally impressive number. H2S has a unique set of properties and characteristics that make it particularly hazardous and I am proud to have played a role in leading this important, lifesaving effort.”

For additional information about the latest edition of the ANSI/ASSE Z390.1 Standard or for assistance with your H2S safety program, please contact EPIC’s Chuck Simpson at [email protected] or 504-577-4743.

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has 1,100 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues approaching $300 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by the Carlyle Group, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit http://www.epicbrokers.com/.

