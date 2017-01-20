EPIC Now Ranked No. 26 Among the World’s Largest Commercial Insurance Brokers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, has been ranked #26 among the world’s top insurance brokers in Finaccord’s “Global Insurance Broking: A Strategic Review of the World’s Top 150 Commercial Non-Life Insurance Brokers.”



Finaccord is a market research, publishing and consulting company specializing in financial services.

“Many thanks for participating in our research on the 150 largest global commercial non-life insurance brokers,” said Claire Michaud, a London-based Finaccord Financial Services Analyst. “According to our analysis, EPIC was ranked 26th worldwide based on 2015 commercial non-life broking revenues.”

As one of the fastest growing private insurance brokerage firms based in the U.S., EPIC has been on an aggressive growth trajectory, successfully competing against the largest, institutional brokers with an entrepreneurial, client-focused business model. The firm jumped an impressive 20 spots since being ranked at #46 by Finaccord in their 2014 Research Report.

Since The Carlyle Group became the firm’s major investment partner in December 2013, EPIC has nearly tripled revenues, from roughly $80 million to current run rate revenues exceeding $200 million.

“Standing on the edge of being a top 25 insurance broker globally is an accomplishment we are very proud of,” said EPIC Co-founder and CEO John Hahn. “What is even more remarkable is that we achieved this milestone just nine years from our founding. This is truly a testimony to the determination, character and quality of our people and the work they have done to build and sustain EPIC’s client-focused, people first culture, structure and business practices.”

Additional information about Finaccord and their Global “Insurance Broking: A Strategic Review of the World’s Top 150 Commercial Non-Life Insurance Brokers” report (including purchase information) can be found here on their web site: http://www.finaccord.com/uk/report_global_insurance_broking_strategic_review_world_top_150_commercial_non-life_insurance_brokers.htm .

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 850 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 13,000 clients.

With more than $200 million in revenues, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Supported by the Carlyle Group, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit http://www.epicbrokers.com/.

