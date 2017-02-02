EPIC Strengthens Southern California Benefits Team with the Acquisition of Benefit Compass

IRVINE, Calif., Feb 02, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property & casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today it has acquired Benefit Compass Insurance Services, LLC, a specialist in employee benefits brokerage and consulting services.



Based in Irvine, Calif., Benefit Compass provides employee benefit solutions, human resource consulting and employee engagement strategies, with a particular specialty focus on the unique needs of auto dealers.



Benefit Compass will further broaden the specialized benefits and HR consulting services available to EPIC clients, particularly new car auto dealers - a long time area of expertise and focus for EPIC, the broker providing Workers' Compensation Insurance and Employee Benefits Programs to members of the California New Car Dealers Association since 2011.



"The addition of the Benefit Compass team is an exciting development in the continuing growth of EPIC," said John Connell, EPIC President, Employee Benefits of California. "Our clients benefit significantly when we add top professionals like the Benefit Compass team with unique and highly specialized consulting skills and experience."



Benefit Compass co-founders Ron Joy, Alison McCallum and Mark Pattinson added, "We are very proud of the fact that we have always adhered to the simple philosophy of doing what's in the best interest of our clients, and are extremely pleased that this philosophy aligns strongly with EPIC's own culture and values. As part of EPIC, we have access to more resources, experienced professionals in multiple disciplines, and extensive insurance company relationships - all of which will provide added value to our current and future clients."



Since The Carlyle Group became the firm's major investment partner in December 2013, EPIC has nearly tripled revenues, from roughly $80 million to current run rate revenues exceeding $200 million.



About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.



EPIC now has more than 850 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 13,000 clients.



With more than $200 million in revenues, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Supported by the Carlyle Group, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit http://www.epicbrokers.com/.



*LOGO for media: Send2Press.com/mediaboom/16-0308-epic-insurance-300dpi.jpg

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/epic-strengthens-southern-california-benefits-team-with-the-acquisition-of-benefit-compass/