EPIC’s Bill Cosgrove to Lead Panel Discussion at Advisen’s Cyber Risk Insights Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and NEW YORK, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Bill Cosgrove, Managing Principal & Practice Leader, EPIC Financial Risk Solutions, will moderate a panel on Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) exposures at Advisen’s Cyber Risk Insights Conference on Wed., Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Julia Morgan Ballroom in San Francisco, Calif.



The Cyber Risk Insights Conference will focus on the new vulnerabilities caused by an increasingly connected world and how the insurance market is responding to cyber risk and security threats through creative solutions. An expert faculty comprised of leading security, regulatory, risk management and cyber insurance authorities will provide their insights into the critical privacy, network security and insurance coverage issues now facing organizations and their insurers.

Cosgrove will moderate a panel discussing where SME’s are most vulnerable, alongside Winston Krone, managing director at Kivu and Jordan Rankell, assistant vice president and West Coast Regional Underwriting Manager at NAS. This panel will look at SME claims, cyber security protocols, and ask how the insurance market can grow in this sector.

Click here to view the full agenda: http://www.advisenltd.com/events/conferences/02/14/2017-cyber-risk-insights-conference-san-francisco/agenda/.

About Bill Cosgrove, Managing Principal & Practice Leader, Financial Risk Solutions, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants:

Bill Cosgrove is a managing principal and practice leader for the Financial Risk Solutions Practice, based in New York. Cosgrove brings 30 years of insurance industry underwriting, production, marketing, client service, management and executive leadership experience to the firm.

Cosgrove is a specialist in the areas of cyber risk, fiduciary liability, directors and officers liability, employment practices risk, crime insurance, transactional risk, as well as trade and structured credit.

Cosgrove and his team have created several bespoke products for EPIC clients across the product mix, including EPICyber™ – a proprietary Cyber Risk and Insurance Platform, tailored to the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses that are increasingly the most desirable targets of Cyber-attacks. Ref: http://www.epicbrokers.com/press/epic-launches-cyber-risk-insurance-platform-for-small-and-mid-sized-businesses/.

Prior to joining EPIC, Bill spent eight years with Willis Group Holdings, where he held various leadership roles in their Financial Institutions practice, most recently as executive vice president, Financial Institutions Group.

Bill also served in director and practice leader positions at Frank Crystal & Company and USI Insurance Holdings, Inc. for six years. Earlier in his career, he was regional underwriting manager at ACE USA (formerly CIGNA Corporation), where he was responsible for specialty risk products throughout a sixteen-state region on the East Coast.

About Cyber Risk Insight Conference:

Advisen will present a full day and a half of learning and networking for risk managers, CISOs, CROs, insurance brokers, insurance underwriters, reinsurers and other risk professionals. Day 1 of this day-and-a-half program will focus on the new vulnerabilities caused by an increasingly connected world and devices. Panelists will discuss the Internet of Things and its relevance to Cyber and beyond.

On Day 2, the sessions will focus on Cyber Risk and Security Threats and how the insurance market is responding and working with the InfoTech sector to develop creative solutions. An expert faculty comprised of leading security, regulatory, risk management, and cyber insurance authorities will provide their insights into the critical privacy, network security and insurance coverage now issues facing organizations and their insurers.

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 850 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 13,000 clients.

With more than $200 million in revenues, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by the Carlyle Group, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit http://www.epicbrokers.com/.

