EPIC’s Brian Tanner, Mary Grandy and Tony Lorber Honored as Risk & Insurance Magazine 2017 ‘Power Brokers’

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb 23, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Principal Brian Tanner, Senior Vice President Mary Grandy and Senior Vice President Tony Lorber have been recognized as 2017 Power Brokers by Risk & Insurance Magazine.



A Power Broker is defined as an individual who stands out among their peers for the exceptional work they have delivered to their clients over the past year. The brokers awarded Power Broker recognition are judged based on their problem solving, customer service and industry knowledge.



EPIC Principal Brian Tanner, based in Birmingham, Ala., was selected in the Traditional Energy category for his work in helping clients manage the dangers of the oil and gas industry. When a client had a serious, life-threating injury at a worksite, Tanner was instrumental in making sure that the situation, which could have escalated into a large problem, was handled smoothly, efficiently and successfully, due to his experience and knowledge, attention to detail and access to critical resources.



Senior Vice President Mary Grandy, based in Sacramento, Calif., was selected in the Construction category for her ability to find solutions for intractable risk management and insurance problems and challenges. Grandy worked diligently with a client that bought a construction and real-state company to identify and manage insurance needs, keep the program out of state supervision and improve the safety record of the operator.



Senior Vice President Tony Lorber, based in San Francisco, Calif., was selected in the Real Estate category for his unique approach, knowledge and skills, and dedication to providing the highest level of service to his clients. When a client wanted to purchase earthquake insurance on a large portfolio of properties, Lober identified specific criteria where the client didn't need to buy coverage on all of its properties by leveraging the use of earthquake models and analytics as well as his deep knowledge of the market.



"There is not much in the way of industry recognition that surpasses selection as a 'Power Broker,' and we're honored that three of our EPIC team members have been recognized by Risk & Insurance Magazine with this prestigious Award," said Peter Garvey, President of EPIC. "Brian, Mary and Tony personify our core 'people first' values, through their professionalism, dedication and leadership, all with the best interests of our clients at the forefront."



About Risk & Insurance Power Broker Awards:



A Risk & Insurance(R) Power Broker(R) is an individual who stands out among their peers for the exceptional client work they delivered over the past year. While brokers play many key roles in the insurance industry and risk profession, a Power Broker(R) award recognizes problem solving, customer service and industry knowledge.



Our goal is to broadly recognize and promote outstanding risk management and customer service among the brokerage community. Therefore, we don't select a single winner but instead recognize four to six winners in different industry categories.



About EPIC:



EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.



EPIC now has more than 850 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 13,000 clients.



With more than $200 million in revenues, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by the Carlyle Group, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.



For additional information, please visit http://www.epicbrokers.com/.



