EPIC’s National Real Estate Practice Invests in Upgrading Computer Lab for Residents of Mercy Housing Lakefront’s Historic Pullman Wheelworks Apartments

DENVER, Colo., and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The National Real Estate Practice of EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants has contributed $32,000 to Mercy Housing Lakefront to upgrade the computer lab at the Pullman Wheelworks Apartments, offering residents state-of-the art online tools to advance their educational and career goals.



Comprised of 210 affordable rental units, the property serves low-to-moderate-income families in Chicago’s historic Pullman neighborhood.

One of the largest non-profit affordable housing organizations in the country, Mercy Housing provides services that empower residents to achieve their full potential. The updated computer lab will enable children at Pullman Wheelworks to have greater access to tools to improve their academic performance. Adult residents will benefit from access to continuing education resources, as well as resources to enhance their financial literacy.

“We are grateful to EPIC for their generous support at Pullman Wheelworks,” said Mercy Housing Lakefront President Mark Angelini. “In our digital world, having the right tools to connect with the online world is a vital imperative for success, and EPIC understood that and was eager to help. With their support, our residents are well-positioned to achieve their goals.”

Since 2015, EPIC has raised more than $100,000 for Mercy Housing initiatives, consistent with the organization’s commitment to increasing the national supply of high-quality affordable homes. In past years, EPIC’s support has enabled the expansion of summer and after-school youth programming and security system upgrades at Mercy Housing properties in Colorado and California.

“During our three-year relationship with Mercy Housing, we have visited a number of their properties and seen the dramatic impact that a safe, happy, clean and caring environment can have on individuals and families,” said Jonathan Griffiths, managing principal of EPIC’s National Real Estate Practice. “As our country tries to address an acute shortage of affordable housing, Mercy Housing’s operations should be applauded and we are very proud of our association with them.”

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty, and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,000 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues approaching $300 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States and is the 10th largest privately held broker in the nation. Soon to be backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For more information, visit: http://www.epicbrokers.com/.

About Mercy Housing Lakefront:

Mercy Housing Lakefront (MHL) is working to build a region where everyone has an affordable home to use as a springboard to achieve better health, economic security, and a brighter future for their kids. By the end of 2017, MHL will own and operate 52 properties in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana, enabling nearly 10,000 people to live in hope. MHL is a regional branch of Mercy Housing, Inc. (MHI), a leading national affordable housing nonprofit headquartered in Denver.

For more information, please visit: https://www.mercyhousing.org/lakefront.

