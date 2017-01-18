EPIC’s Rosemary Manning Hughes to Present at ISCEBS 2017 Health and Welfare Compliance Update

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan 18, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that senior consultant and principal Rosemary Manning Hughes will present at the 2017 Health & Welfare Compliance Update put on by the New York Metro Area Chapter of the International Society of Certified Employee Benefit Specialists (ISCEBS) on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 8:45 a.m. at BDO, 100 Park Ave., 11th Floor in New York, N.Y.



Health care continues to be in a state of change and employers will need to be alert to updates to regulations that were issued in 2016, as well as the proposed changes for 2017. Hughes will walk attendees through key topics in health and welfare legislation to assist in keeping plan sponsors compliant.



This event is free for members and $30 for non-members. Attendees of this event will receive 1.0 hour CEBS CPE credit and approval is pending for 1.0 hour of HRCI credit and 1.0 hour of SHRM PDC credit.



For additional information on program and registration information, click here (PDF): https://www.iscebs.org/Local/Locations/Documents/PDF/chapters/2017/170125_NYM.pdf.



About Rosemary Manning Hughes, senior consultant and principal, EPIC:



Rosemary Manning Hughes is a senior consultant and principal based in EPIC's Stamford, Conn., and New York, N.Y. offices. She brings over 25 years of experience in the employee benefits industry. Prior to joining EPIC in June 2015, Manning Hughes was the Director of Benefits, Americas, for Avis Budget Group (ABG), responsible for all aspects of the strategy and administration of all health and welfare, defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, and global wellness. Before Manning Hughes joined ABG, she was a health and welfare consultant for such firms as Arthur J. Gallagher, Fidelity, and Mercer Consulting. Manning Hughes specializes in finding solutions that engage employees while managing costs.



About The International Society of Certified Employee Benefit Specialists:



The International Society of Certified Employee Benefit Specialists (ISCEBS) is the premier interactive community providing educational resources, innovative thinking and collective wisdom to help members excel and prosper in their careers. This membership organization is for those who have earned the Certified Employee Benefit Specialist (CEBS), Group Benefits Associate (GBA), Retirement Plans Associate (RPA) and Compensation Management Specialist (CMS) designations.



Members have access to a variety of educational resources and networking opportunities that can broaden their knowledge and enhance their careers. Since 1981, the Society has provided educational programs, information and networking resources, publications, and other services to a diverse group of benefits professionals.



About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.



EPIC now has more than 850 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 13,000 clients.



With more than $200 million in revenues, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by the Carlyle Group, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.



For additional information, please visit http://www.epicbrokers.com/.

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/epics-rosemary-manning-hughes-to-present-at-iscebs-2017-health-and-welfare-compliance-update/