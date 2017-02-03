Extreme Muscle Products Launches First Formulation

AURORA, Colo., Feb. 3, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Extreme Muscle Products (EMP) today announced the launch of its first formulation available for purchase, a product called Q-Meric.



EMP is a newly created Colorado-based company focusing on health, wellness and athletic performance, with an emphasis on products that have synergistic effects. This means the ingredients in the products work more effectively together than if taken separately. Q-Meric is a blend of Turmeric, CoenzymeQ10 (CoQ10) and pyrroloquinoline quinone (PQQ).

“Q-Meric’s ingredients were carefully chosen to offer heart protection, increased brain function and reduced inflammation, while serving as an antioxidant,” said EMP founder and CEO Steven Skalkowski. “The ingredients work together to create new mitochondria while protecting cells from oxidative damage.”

Mitochondria are known as the powerhouses of the cell. They act like a digestive system which takes in nutrients, breaks them down, and creates energy rich molecules for the cell.

“Creating new mitochondria means more potential energy,” Skalkowski said. “This is revolutionary to the cells, especially in the heart and brain, where the highest amount of mitochondria reside. In particular, PQQ is a powerful nootropic and unique to cognitive brain health for its connection to nerve growth. PQQ has been effective in improving induction of nerve cells in sciatic-nerve-deficit animal models.”

Q-Meric is the first of many products Skalkowski is excited about sharing.

“Health and fitness are my life’s passions,” Skalkowski said. “Whatever your athletic goals may be, I believe you must first take care of your overall health before you expect your body to respond to intense training and activity. Think of building a magnificent skyscraper, but your foundation is shaky. That building will collapse, just like your body if you don’t have a good foundation. EMP products will provide that sound foundation.”

Extreme Muscle Products is a company devoted to health and wellness, bringing to market only products with good synergistic effects.

Q-Meric can be purchased at http://extrememuscleproducts.com/.

*Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or illness. Always consult your physician before beginning any exercise or supplement program.

