Fact or Fiction: Can CoolSculpting Cause Cancer?

Today’s article was inspired by an email received from a prospective patient. The young woman was speculating about a possible risk of “cell mutation” and cancer as a potential side effect of the CoolScupting procedure. What we can tell you with absolute certainty is that there has been no link made between CoolScupting and cancer. CoolScupting is a nonintrusive aesthetic procedure that targets only fat cells and leaves skin and muscle tissue unaffected.

There is simply no connection between CoolScupting and cancer. During the procedure, a special tool is used to cool the targeted area of your body, reducing it to a freezing temperature. This freezes and kills only fat cells in that specific area of your body. Within a short period of time after the treatment, these lifeless fat cells will naturally break down and will be flushed out of your body as waste. Moreover, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved CoolSculpting as a safe.

This is not to say there are no side effects. However, they all tend to be mild and short-lived. A patient can experience aching, pain, or stinging at the treatment site, which can last up to two weeks. The cold temperatures can also cause swelling, bruising, redness, and skin sensitivity. These too will disappear in a few weeks. Moreover, while CoolScupting is for most people, you should make your doctor aware of any preexisting conditions.

Today’s blog entry discussed the possibility of CoolScupting being a cause of cancer. The freezing therapy impacts only fat cells and there is no research to support the idea that it causes cancer. In fact, as a noninvasive procedure, CoolScupting is safer than many alternatives, and does not even require rest or recovery time.

