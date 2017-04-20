FCC’s New Broadband Advisory Committee Members to Speak at Broadband Communities Summit

DALLAS, Texas, April 20, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) – Broadband Communities announced today that four members of the FCC’s new Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee (BDAC) will participate in a panel discussion/Q&A at the Broadband Communities Summit Cornerstone Awards Luncheon on May 3.



The FCC has made the news recently as it tackles changes to past practices in areas including privacy and net neutrality. The 29-member BDAC, named on April 6 by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, is charged with providing advice and recommendations for the Commission on how to accelerate the deployment of high-speed internet access. Its mission includes reducing and/or removing regulatory barriers to infrastructure investment.

The four members participating at the Summit include Kelleigh Cole, Director of the Utah Broadband Outreach Center, who serves as BDAC Vice Chair; Robert DeBroux of TDS Telecom, who serves as chair of the Removing State and Local Regulatory Barriers working group; Elizabeth Bowles, President and Chairman of the Board of Aristotle ISP; and Larry Thompson, CEO, Vantage Point Solutions.

The discussion will be moderated by the Hon. Hilda Legg, former Rural Utilities Service Administrator and Vice Chairman, Broadband Communities.

“We’re expecting a lively and informative discussion,” said Barbara DeGarmo, CEO of Broadband Communities. “We’re encouraging attendees to bring their questions.”

The Broadband Communities Summit is the premier event for broadband network builders and deployers. It is the leading venue for information on digital and broadband technologies for buildings and communities. The event, from May 1-4, is being held at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel. Event information: http://www.bbcmag.com/2017s/.

