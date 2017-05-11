‘Final, Final Farewell Tour of Dick and Delores DelRubio’ – 17-State Tour of Hilarious Theatrical Cabaret Production

LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 11, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Palmer Productions and The Most Innocently Inappropriate Couple That Never Was Presents the new world-renowned musical, "The Final, Final Farewell Tour of Dick & Delores DelRubio," starring Alan Palmer and Andrew Orbison.



Writer/creator Alan Palmer has outdone himself with this loving and hysterical tribute to the Prima Lounge acts reminiscent of yesteryear. Andrew Orbison's music adds just the right amount of camp with bouncing melodies and haunting ballads.



This hilarious homage to the husband and wife lounge act duo, Dick and Delores DelRubio has planned a United States tour featuring 17 cities in 24 days, beginning June of 2017.



"Dick and Delores share their stories of celebrity, love, life and entertaining. From competing with Liz Taylor, wedding Elvis, bedding Donald Trump and performing in burlesque, Dick and Delores will literally charm the pants right off of you!" says Palmer.



Tickets may be purchased online at http://www.delrubio.net/.



The U.S. performance schedule for "The Final, Final Farewell Tour of Dick and Delores DelRubio:"



U.S. TOUR DATES & VENUES 2017:



* Theatre 29

29 Palms, CA: JUNE 3 - 7 p.m. and JUNE 4 - 2:30 p.m.



* TUSCANY THEATRE

Phoenix, AZ: JUNE 9 - 7 p.m.



* The Josephine Theater

San Antonio, TX; JUNE 10 - 7:30 p.m.



* CAFE ISTANBUL

New Orleans, LA: JUNE 12 - 8 p.m.



* Zebra Lounge

Memphis, TN: JUNE 13 - 7 p.m.



* Out of the Box Theatre

Atlanta, GA: JUNE 14 - 8 p.m.



* Bay Street Theatre

Savannah, GA: JUNE 15 -8 p.m.



* Savoy

Orlando, FL: JUNE 16 - 8 p.m.



* Richmond Triangle Players

RICHMOND, VA: JUNE 17 - 4 p.m. and JUNE 18 - 4 p.m.



* Tabu Lounge

Philadelphia, PA: JUNE 19 - 8 p.m.



* Triad Theatre

New York, NY: JUNE 20 - 9 p.m.



* AWOL Bar

Columbus, OH: JUNE 21 - 8 p.m.



* The Pub House Theatre

Chicago, IL: JUNE 23 - 9:15 p.m. and JUNE 24 - 9:15 p.m.



* Camp Bar

St. Paul, MN: JUNE 25 - 7 p.m.



* X Bar and Squire Lounge

Denver, CO: JUNE 26 - 8 p.m.



* The Sugar Space

Salt Lake, UT: JUNE 27 - 7 p.m.



* The Space

Las Vegas, NV: JUNE 28 - 8 p.m.





ABOUT ALAN PALMER:



Alan Palmer - Performer/Author/Director - is best known to TV audiences as Corcus on "The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" and Bravo's "People's Couch." He originated the role of Gerard Damiano in "Lovelace" at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Edinburgh 2010 and premiered "Fabulous Divas of Hollywood" at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2011.



"Lovelace" garnered him an LA Weekly Award after playing in Los Angeles for six months. His New York credits include "The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber," with Michael Crawford at Radio City Music Hall and the off-Broadway shows "Bernie's Bar Mitzvah," "Making Waves," "Songs the Girls Sang" and the recent hit off-Broadway musical "Fabulous Divas of Broadway" written by Palmer which continues to tour the world.



Alan is also an award-winning director/choreographer, whose credits include the 50th Anniversary production of "Oklahoma!" for Broadway-Grand Opera, the West Coast premiere of the musical "It's a Wonderful Life," the original production of "Inaccurate Information" written by Jeffery Bowman at Hudson Theatre (L.A. Garland / Best Director), the new version of "Nunsense A-Men" at Open Stage West and tours of "Forever Plaid," "An Evening of Andrew Lloyd Webber" and "Godspell."



He has written several revues, including the musical rockumentary "Rock on Broadway" and his award-winning adaptation of "Songs the Girls Sang" (ADA Award, Best Choreographer).



ABOUT ANDREW ORBISON:



Andrew Orbison - Performer/Music/Musical Director - is a Los Angeles based freelance music director, actor, musician, and arranger. Musical direction credits: "Les Misérable's," "Guys & Dolls," "The Buddy Holly Story," "Smokey Joe's Café," "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," "In The Heights," "Bare: A Rock Musical" (Assoc. MD), "Avenue Q," "Oliver," "Ruthless!," "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," "The Music Man," "The Robber Bridegroom," "Seussical the Musical" and "Clue The Musical."



Stage credits: "Smoke on the Mountain," "Guys & Dolls," "Spring Awakening," "My Fair Lady," "Jekyll & Hyde," "The Music Man," "The Robber Bridegroom," "Into The Woods" and "Children of Eden."



Orbison also leads choral/show clinics and adjudicates for choirs, festivals, and competitions throughout Southern California and the U.S.



Learn more about the event at:



* Dick & Delores DelRubio website: http://www.delrubio.net/



* Promo Video (YouTube): https://youtu.be/RAlmviGphdA



