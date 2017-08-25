For those in Paradise, staying connected is a must! Palm Springs votes unanimously to develop a small cell wireless program

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 5 Bars Communities, a dba of XG Communities LLC, a premier provider of wireless master plans, asset marketing and engineering services for cities and municipalities across the United States, announced an agreement to market and manage wireless coverage solutions for the City of Palm Springs, California.



“Like no place else,” Palm Springs is a desert vacation destination with 350 days of sunshine, easy accessibility and a festive atmosphere.

5 Bars Communities has entered into a multi-year agreement with the City of Palm Springs and will begin marketing the city’s assets for small cell and wireless use. This effort will enhance the ability of Palm Springs’ citizens to access high speed wireless connectivity throughout the city.

“5 Bars Communities has been selected as the most qualified wireless marketing service provider through two independently publicly administered RFQ processes with Sacramento and Fresno.” — Palm Springs Staff Report July 26, 2017.

As wireless carriers densify existing networks, it is estimated that the industry will deploy hundreds of thousands of small cells, making it increasingly difficult for cities to manage the applications process. In collaboration with the carriers, 5 Bars will streamline applications with a predictable process while preserving aesthetics.

5 Bars will act as an advocate for the City, in collaboration with carriers, in order to minimize impact from wireless facility siting decisions.

The decision for the City of Palm Springs to partner with 5 Bars was based on maintaining control, preventing visual blight and increasing connectivity for businesses, residents and citizens. The solution will be the basis to deploy Smart City infrastructure, enhance business investment, and improve city services.

About the City of Palm Springs:

Palm Springs is a desert resort city within the Coachella Valley, returning to its glory days as Hollywood’s elite playground and retreat. A city well known for premier golf courses and amazing weather year round. Learn more: http://www.palmspringsca.gov/.

About 5 Bars Communities:

5 Bars Communities, a dba of XG Communities, is headquartered in Irvine, California. A premier provider of small cell wireless marketing plans, engineering services and comprehensive wireless strategies for cities and municipalities. For more information, please visit: http://xgcommunities.com/.

