FormFree Named to HousingWire’s TECH100 List of Most Innovative Tech Companies for Fourth Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Ga., Mar 03, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- FormFree today announced that it has been named to HousingWire's HW TECH100(TM) list of the most innovative technology companies in mortgage finance and real estate for the fourth year in a row. FormFree has been featured in the TECH100 list since 2014, when the company also won a special category prize for most unique solution.



The HW TECH100 program recognizes the increasingly influential role tech providers play in advancing the U.S. housing economy. Winners are selected by HousingWire's editorial staff based on the uniqueness of their solution and the significance of their market influence or potential. HousingWire received more than 400 nominations in the program's inaugural year, and since then the program has seen a steady increase in the number and caliber of companies applying for the honor.



HousingWire recognized FormFree for its award-winning, mobile-friendly AccountChek(TM) app, which helps financial institutions determine the ability of their customers to pay back loans using data obtained directly and securely from the borrower's financial institutions. AccountChek is the first designated vendor to manage asset verification for Desktop Underwriter(R) (DU(R)), part of Fannie Mae's landmark Day 1 Certainty(TM) initiative introduced last fall.



"We are honored to be recognized by HousingWire for a fourth consecutive year. It's a testament to AccountChek's continuing relevancy as an innovator and trusted provider of asset verification for Fannie Mae customers," said FormFree Founder and President Brent Chandler. "FormFree is on a mission to transform the way lenders verify borrower bona fides, starting with secure, paperless, automated asset verification through AccountChek. With even more exciting innovations in the works, we are ever focused on moving the industry forward with the help of our valued customers and partners."



"The companies that make up the 2017 HW TECH100(TM) are the cream of the crop of the entire housing industry, from real estate to mortgage lending, servicing and investment," said HousingWire Senior Financial Reporter Ben Lane. "These companies aren't just taking part in the housing industry's technological revolution; they're leading it."



About FormFree:

Leading lenders trust Athens, Georgia-based FormFree to deliver automated verification solutions that streamline the loan origination process and provide better intelligence on borrowers' ability to repay. FormFree's flagship app, AccountChek(TM), eliminates the hassle of collecting paper statements from borrowers by using direct-access data untouched by human hands to consolidate, analyze and verify assets. Lender tested and GSE approved, AccountChek securely delivers automated asset verification data and on-demand reports to more than 200 leading U.S. lenders and their millions of customers. FormFree was named one of American Banker magazine's "Top 10 Tech Companies to Watch" in 2015.



About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the nation's most influential industry news source covering the U.S. housing economy, spanning residential mortgage lending, servicing, investments, and real estate operations. The company's news, commentary, magazine content, industry directories, and events give more than one million industry professionals each year the insight they need to make better, more informed business decisions. Winner of numerous awards, including a 2012 Eddie Award for national editorial excellence in the B2B Banking/Business/Finance category, HousingWire has been recognized for excellence in journalism by the Society of Business Editors and Writers, the American Society of Business Press Editors, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, and Trade Association Business Publications International.



