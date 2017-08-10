FormFree Names Patty Pinckney Senior Director of Marketing

ATHENS, Ga., Aug. 10, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree has hired brand strategist and marketing expert Patricia “Patty” Ramirez Pinckney as senior director of marketing. In this role, Pinckney will drive planning and implementation of FormFree’s marketing campaigns, govern its strategic positioning within the mortgage industry and manage the firm’s brand.



“Patty Pinckney has been an influential force in marketing for years. Her deep understanding of human behavior and global experience operationalizing integrated marketing strategies will be tremendous assets to FormFree as we grow our flagship automated asset verification service, AccountChek, and bring new products to market,” said FormFree CEO Brent Chandler.

Pinckney brings more than 20 years’ experience as a “big brand” marketer specializing in everything from brand development and strategic planning to full-scale marketing campaigns. She has applied her considerable expertise for global companies including Procter & Gamble, BBVA Bancomer and The Coca-Cola Company.

Pinckney, who worked with FormFree on a consulting basis prior to taking the post, most recently served as president of Mojo Communications and Marketing, a brand strategy firm that helps companies create deeper connections with a wider variety of audiences. Prior to that, Pinckney, who is bilingual, helmed The 650 Company, which develops business and communication strategies to engage Hispanic communities in both English and Spanish.

“Given my career-long passion for understanding consumers’ motivations and bringing a global marketing approach to businesses of all sizes, joining the FormFree team feels like coming home,” Pinckney said. “The mortgage industry is poised for innovation, and FormFree is leading the way with AccountChek, which has already demonstrated its power to transform the borrower and lender experiences. I look forward to further building the company brand and establishing long-lasting bonds between FormFree and the industries it serves.”

About FormFree®:

Leading lenders trust FormFree’s automated verification solutions that streamline the loan origination process and provide better intelligence on borrowers’ ability to repay. FormFree’s flagship app, AccountChek®, eliminates the hassle of collecting paper statements from borrowers by using direct-access data untouched by human hands to consolidate, analyze and verify assets. AccountChek securely delivers automated asset verification data and on-demand reports to more than 350 leading U.S. lenders. A HousingWire TECH100™ company for four consecutive years, FormFree is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

For more information, visit http://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

*PHOTO for Media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/17-0810s2p-pinckney-300dpi.jpg

*Photo Caption: Patty Pinckney Joins FormFree as Senior Director of Marketing.

News Source: FormFree

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/formfree-names-patty-pinckney-senior-director-of-marketing/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.