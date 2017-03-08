FotoJet Photo Editor – An Extremely Easy Way to Edit Photos

CHENGDU, China, Mar 08, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- FotoJet, developed by PearlMountain Limited, is an excellent photo editor that can help users to get brilliant photos with a straightforward interface and powerful functions. It gives users a lot of room to beautify the photos with numerous editing choices.



With FotoJet, users have the ability to make some basic adjustments such as crop, resize and rotate, as well as advanced features like focus, color splash and dehaze. Additionally, a mass of filters, stylish fonts, clipart images, overlays and frames are provided to give users a satisfying photo editing experience.



Take a look at the basic photo editing options: It is easy to crop photos with FotoJet. Just click the crop button and adjust the crop box to specify the area of the photo users want to keep. What's thoughtful is that there are some preset aspect ratios on the dropdown menu, including Golden Radio, Facebook Cover, iPhone 6 and more, which enables users to customize some social media graphics and wallpapers. Flexibly resize and rotate the photo to arrange it perfectly. Changing a photo's exposure, shadows, saturation and more elements just need a few clicks.



FotoJet's photo editor also has advanced editing features which give more possibilities to the photo. Users can touch up photos by adjusting sharpness, clarity, vignette and noise. Both Focus and Color Splash can help users to highlight a certain part. The former achieves that by making the unimportant part blurred. The latter is to make the target part in colors and leave everything else in gray-scale.



Dozens of beautiful photo effects that cover B&W, Vintage, Lomo and Old Photo win the favor of users. They can preview how their photo will look on each effect in different intensities and decide to apply it or not. Users are capable of editing photos more creatively by adding clipart images, overlays and frames to the photo. It is also allowed to type in some text and adjust its size, color, font and alignment.



When all the adjustments are finished, just click the B/A button to make a contrast with the original image. It will be a great surprise. With numerous easy-to-use editing tools, users are glad to explore more choices for editing photos and get a pro-looking personal photo with FotoJet. Give another brush to the photo at: https://www.fotojet.com/features/photo-editor/.



About FotoJet:

FotoJet is an online photo editing and graphic design tool developed by PearlMountain Limited. FotoJet is dedicated on graphic design and image processing technology, to provide users with the most convenient image editing services. Currently FotoJet already has millions of worldwide users.



Learn more at https://www.fotojet.com/.

News Source: PearlMountain Limited

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/fotojet-photo-editor-an-extremely-easy-way-to-edit-photos/