Four New Counties Adopt Simplifile as Wyoming Authorizes E-recording Statewide

PROVO, Utah, Jan 05, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Simplifile, a leading provider of real estate document collaboration and recording technologies for lenders, settlement agents, and counties, today announced that four new Wyoming counties have joined Simplifile's e-recording network following the January 1 passage of a law authorizing e-recording statewide.



In March 2016, Wyoming legislators approved a bill that empowers county clerks throughout the state to accept electronic recordings of deeds, mortgages, conveyances, and other similar documents in accordance with the Uniform Real Property Electronic Recording Act (URPERA). Wyoming joins 30 other U.S. states, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia in adopting URPERA.



The bill, which went into effect January 1, 2017, paves the way for county recorders and settlement agents to eliminate expenses associated with paper recording and work more quickly and efficiently by automating document examination, fee collection, image retention, and data processing.



"This is a terrific development for Wyoming settlement agents and county recorders, who have long expressed an interest in modernizing their recording processes," said Paul Clifford, president of Simplifile. "We're ready to help additional counties get up and running - a process that usually takes only days - so they can take advantage of e-recording's significant time- and cost-savings."



Two Wyoming counties, Converse and Sweetwater, began accepting e-recorded documents in 2011 under the assumption the state would eventually adopt URPERA. Earlier this week, Fremont, Lincoln, Teton, and Weston counties became the first new Wyoming jurisdictions to begin e-recording with Simplifile following URPERA adoption. Simplifile expects additional Wyoming counties will join its e-recording network, the nation's largest, in the coming months.



Simplifile's e-recording service is available in 43% of U.S. counties. Through Simplifile, settlement agents can scan and submit land records directly to any of the 1,559 participating county recording offices. In just minutes, the county recorder can review, stamp, record, and return documents to the settlement agent electronically. In addition, recording fees and associated payments can be processed directly through Simplifile's secure service, eliminating payment errors and check-writing expenses.



For an up-to-date list of counties participating in Simplifile's e-recording network, visit https://simplifile.com/e-recording-counties/.



About Simplifile



Simplifile, the nation's largest e-recording network, was founded in 2000 to connect settlement agents and county recorders via its e-recording service. Today Simplifile has broadened its services to include collaboration tools and post-closing visibility for mortgage lenders and settlement agents working together on real estate documents. Through Simplifile, users can securely record, share, and track documents, data, and fees with ease.



