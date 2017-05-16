Free Wannacry Attack File Recovery after Encryption with iCare Recovery Free

GUANGDONG, China, May 16, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iCare Recovery from iCareAll Inc. announces release of a 100 percent free data recovery software solution – iCare Recovery Free Edition – which is able to help restore deleted files after a Wannacry attack.



Wannacry cyberattack hacked PCs, encrypted inside files and then deleted the original files to blackmail computer users which varies from workstations to home users.

“Don’t panic if your PC was hacked by Wannacry since it encrypted your data and then deleted the old files. iCare Recovery Free, the freeware is able to help restore virus-deleted data for no charge,” said Charles Lee, the Manager of iCare Recovery. “What is more, this free data recovery software can also recover files if you reinstalled the Windows Operating System or even reformatted the hard disk. There are still good chances for file recovery.”

Information about Wannacry Ransomware Attack:

Wannacry/(or WannaCrypt, Wanna Decryptor) was malicious software that happened and spread over the weekend during Mother’s Day 2017. The “ransomware” attack has hit at least 100,000 organizations in 150 countries.

Guide of Free File Recovery after Wannacry Attack:

https://www.icare-recovery.com/howto/wannacry-file-recovery.html

About iCare Recovery Free:

iCare Recovery Free v7.8 is compatible with latest Windows 10, MBR&GPT disks together with other storage media like memory card, flash drive, pen drive etc. And it is able to perform deleted file recovery after virus attack, human faulty operations like reformat by mistake, digital device raw file system error, or digital media not recognized/detected.

Availability:

iCare Recovery Free v7.8.2 is a 100 percent free data recovery program that is dedicated in various kinds of recovery that works on Windows platform. For more information, please visit: https://www.icare-recovery.com/data-recovery-free.html

About iCare Recovery:

Founded in 2003, iCare Recovery from iCareAll Inc. is specialized in data recovery for various data losses. For more information about iCare Recovery, be free to visit https://www.icare-recovery.com

