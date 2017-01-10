Freedom Mortgage Wholesale Division Now Using Simplifile Collaboration Service

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 10, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Simplifile, a leading provider of real estate document collaboration and recording technologies for lenders, settlement agents, and counties, today announced that Freedom Mortgage has begun using the Simplifile Collaboration service in its wholesale division to quickly and easily exchange data with its settlement partners.



“Freedom’s network of settlement partners plays a significant role in our ability to deliver superior service and on-time closings to our mortgage customers,” said Mike Graham, vice president of national TPO operations at Freedom Mortgage. “Through the Simplifile Collaboration service, we are able to work with our settlement partners in real time, which creates a more streamlined closing process and ultimately leads to a better borrowing experience for the customer.”

Simplifile Collaboration enables lenders to share, receive, and validate documents and data with their settlement partners via a secure platform and provides visibility into settlement partner processes, resulting in faster, transparent, and more compliant mortgage closings. The system also automatically notes file changes, updates, deficiencies, and statuses to craft an audit-ready compliance trail.

“The importance of true collaboration between lenders and settlement providers in the post-TRID era cannot be overstated,” said Simplifile President Paul Clifford. “By facilitating direct, real-time interaction, Simplifile Collaboration provides a consistent, secure, auditable means of completing key mortgage loan documents in accordance with TRID.”

About Freedom Mortgage

Freedom Mortgage is a national, full-service mortgage banker that provides origination and servicing through retail, wholesale, correspondent and commercial divisions. One of the nation’s largest mortgage lenders, the company is licensed in all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Freedom Mortgage is renowned for using the most advanced technologies and providing world-class service to its clients, borrowers and partners. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, N.J. For more information, please visit www.FreedomMortgage.com.

About Simplifile

Simplifile, the nation’s largest e-recording network, was founded in 2000 to connect settlement agents and county recorders via its e-recording service. Today Simplifile has broadened its services to include collaboration tools and post-closing visibility for mortgage lenders and settlement agents working together on real estate documents. Through Simplifile, users can securely record, share, and track documents, data, and fees with ease.

To learn more, visit https://simplifile.com or call 800-460-5657.

