Game Plan: Week 5

In week 5 of our Game Plan sermon series, we take a look at our finances and the importance of stewarding our finances the way God wants us to.

Main Point: Obedience is your responsibility, the outcome is God’s.

Notes/Scripture Reference:

In scripture, there are: 500 verses on faith 500 verses on prayer 2000+ verses on money



Proverbs 3:9-10

9 Honor the Lord with your wealth,

with the firstfruits of all your crops;

10 then your barns will be filled to overflowing,

and your vats will brim over with new wine.

If a family in America makes more than $40,000, they’re wealthier than 90% of the world.

It’s dependent on how you manage your money, whether you’re wealthy or in debt.

We end up comparing our wealth with somebody else’s wealth and we feel like we’re not well.

Malachi 3:10

10 Bring the whole tithe into the storehouse, that there may be food in my house. Test me in this,” says the Lord Almighty, “and see if I will not throw open the floodgates of heaven and pour out so much blessing that there will not be room enough to store it.

Honor God with your wealth and you bring your tithe to the storehouse (church) Our responsibility as a church is to use those resources to connect to the community (outreach) Helps in our mission of Leading people to a new victory in Christ



A tithe is 10% of your money (your FIRST 10%)

When you hold onto all of your money, you will feel stressed. But when you give God 10%, he will take away the stress and bless the rest.

Everything belongs to God. We are called to be stewards over what God has entrusted us with and all he asks for in return is 10%.

2 Corinthians 8:7

7 But since you excel in everything—in faith, in speech, in knowledge, in complete earnestness and in the love we have kindled in you —see that you also excel in this grace of giving.

Giving Ladder

As you attend more, give more, you begin to trust in the vision Wherever you are on the ladder, strive to take A step up We want you to experience the blessings that come from giving You cannot afford to give afraid



Victory Offerings

Living Offering:

Our living offering enables Victory Church to function on a week to week basis. We operate Victory Church on a weekly budget (budget needs include: supporting our missionaries, church savings, staff salaries, mortgage, utilities and building maintenance and upkeep). We receive our living offering each week as a part of our worship back to God.

Love Offering:

Our love offering enables Victory Church to reach our community. This offering is received once a year and funds our BIG annual events: Easter, Community Weekend, Victory Weekend, and our Christmas outreaches. Our love offering is based on John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only son, that whoever believes in him would not perish but have eternal life.” We receive our love offering each March.

Legacy Offering:

Our legacy offering is designated to fund all future expansion of Victory Church. We believe as Victory grows we will expand our current facilities. We receive this offering each year at the end of October.

