Game Plan: Week 8

We continue on to week 8 of our Game Plan sermon series by talking about God’s Game Plan for the future of Victory Church.
- High energy, encouraging, makes you feel better spiritually
- Sometimes God calls us to run a play we’ve never played before
- 8 out of 10 churches in the U.S. are flatline or in decline (not growing)
- Over the past 7 years, Victory has steadily continued to grow numerically and financially
- 90% of churches are under 100 attendants
- Victory averages 600 different people attend in the month
- Mark 6:34-37
34 When Jesus landed and saw a large crowd, he had compassion on them, because they were like sheep without a shepherd. So he began teaching them many things.
35 By this time it was late in the day, so his disciples came to him. “This is a remote place,” they said, “and it’s already very late. 36 Send the people away so that they can go to the surrounding countryside and villages and buy themselves something to eat.”
37 But he answered, “You give them something to eat.”
- Jesus believed the ingredients for the impossible were in the crowd. He believes the ingredients for the impossible at Victory are in our crowd.
- When Jesus shows up in our lives, the impossible becomes possible.
- Mark 6:37
They said to him, “That would take more than half a year’s wages! Are we to go and spend that much on bread and give it to them to eat?”
- Don’t we make excuses to why we can’t do things?
- But what if we changed our perspective to what Jesus wants us to see?
- Mark 6:38-41
38 “How many loaves do you have?” he asked. “Go and see.”
When they found out, they said, “Five—and two fish.”
39 Then Jesus directed them to have all the people sit down in groups on the green grass. 40 So they sat down in groups of hundreds and fifties. 41 Taking the five loaves and the two fish and looking up to heaven, he gave thanks and broke the loaves. Then he gave them to his disciples to distribute to the people. He also divided the two fish among them all.
