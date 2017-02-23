Global DMS Hires Industry Veteran Julie Bussey as Director of National Accounts

LANSDALE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Global DMS, a leading provider of cloud-based compliant valuation management software, announced that Julie Bussey has joined the company as national accounts director. In this businesses development position, she will play an instrumental role in introducing Global DMS’ suite of automated valuation management technology solutions to the mortgage lending industry.



Ms. Bussey has a long-standing track record of successful sales execution in the mortgage banking and financial services industries selling enterprise-level software solutions and services. She has more than 20 years of experience working for a variety of different software organizations and a history of forging strategic business relationships with clients.

“We are fortunate to have been able to recruit someone with the deep industry and adept sales experience that Julie possesses,” said Mac Chiles, executive vice president of sales at Global DMS. “Global DMS is currently in a growth mode and Julie will be a key aspect of our sales and business development strategy to continue expanding.”

Ms. Bussey has worked at a variety of different technology companies and has a vast background in mortgage and financial services technology. She has held senior positions at Segin Systems; FISERV; Urban Lending Solutions; Intellireal; and others. She brings a wealth of multi-faceted experience to Global DMS.

About Global DMS:

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Global DMS is a leading provider of commercial and residential real estate valuation solutions catering to lenders, servicers, AMCs, appraisers and other real estate entities. The company’s solution set is cost effectively delivered on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) transactional basis that ensures compliance adherence, reduces costs, increases efficiencies and expedites the entire real estate appraisal process.

The company’s solutions include its eTrac valuation management platform, eTrac WebForms, Global Kinex, AVMs, the MISMO Appraisal Review System (MARS), AMC State Regulations, ATOM (Appraisal Tracking on Mobile), and AMCmatch.com. For more information, visit the company’s web site at www.globaldms.com or call (877) 866-2747.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Joe Bowerbank

Profundity Communications, Inc.

949-378-9685

jbowerbank@profunditymarketing.com

News Source: Global DMS

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/global-dms-hires-industry-veteran-julie-bussey-as-director-of-national-accounts/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.