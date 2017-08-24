Have Your Picture Taken with the Heisman Trophy at Deacon Jones Nissan

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 24, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Visit Deacon Jones Nissan at 3305 McLain St, Goldsboro, NC 27530 on Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 12-3 p.m. to have your picture taken with the Heisman Trophy!



Don’t miss out on the excitement. There will be a professional photographer, food and raffle prizes.

The Heisman Trophy is awarded to an outstanding college football player whose performance best exhibits the pursuit of excellence with integrity. Winners epitomize great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work.

The Deacon Jones Family has been proudly serving North Carolina for over 38 years. Bobby Kenneth “Deacon” Jones started on a small lot in Princeton with a simple, yet profound, idea on how to make a difference. Since then, Deacon Jones Auto Group now encompasses 14 Brands at 18 Locations, offering their customers thousands of new and pre-owned vehicles.

At Deacon Jones their motto is “We Treat You How We Would Like to be Treated.” Within the past year, they have expanded into Clinton, North Carolina, opening Deacon Jones GM of Clinton and Deacon Jones Toyota. Within the next year they are expanding even more. They want to be able to serve North Carolina no matter where people live and hope to welcome them to the Deacon Jones Family.

