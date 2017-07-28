Hedstrom Fitness Launches the Next Generation in Balance Training – Introducing the BOSU NexGen Balance Trainer

ASHLAND, Ohio, July 28, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Hedstrom Fitness is thrilled to announce their newest addition to the BOSU® line of products, the BOSU® NexGen™ Balance Trainer. The original BOSU® was the pioneer in bringing Balance Training to the forefront of functional training and the smart textured surface of the new BOSU® NexGen™ will enhance and change the way it’s used dramatically.



The BOSU® NexGen™ Balance Trainer features a textured dome surface that includes four “quadrants,” two textured “channels” and the “logo impression on the dome.

The textured markings allow for precise body positioning and cueing for cardio, agility, strength, core, balance and mobility exercises and drills. The texture also allows for enhanced grip with either hands or feet on the dome.

“The BOSU has become a staple in most gyms, studios and facilities over the past 15 years. We are so excited to now bring trainers and pros a new and truly innovative version of this evergreen product,” said Nate Logan, Director of Business Development for Hedstrom Fitness.

The BOSU® NexGen™ Balance Trainer keeps all the integrity of the original product, as the design structure remains the same. The difference is the textured dome.

“This design change is arguably the biggest innovation for BOSU since the product was invented. It allows for more precise placement of hands and feet, which improves exercise technique and form and, ultimately, results,” said Candice Brooks, Hedstrom Fitness and BOSU® Programming & Master Trainer Team Director.

The BOSU® NexGen Balance Trainer and all BOSU® products are available at https://www.bosu.com/.

About Hedstrom Fitness:

Hedstrom Fitness is a division of Ball, Bounce and Sport, Inc., one of the nation’s premier manufacturers, distributors and marketers of play and sports balls with more than 400 employees and distribution networks in the U.S. and Canada. Based in Ashland, Ohio, Hedstrom Fitness is the licensee of BOSU® Fitness, LLC and Manufacturer and Distributor of BOSU® Products.

