Heritage Group Named Des Moines Metro’s Fastest-Growing Company on Inc. Magazine’s Top 5000 List for 2016

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan 23, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Group in Des Moines, Iowa, has been identified as the #1 Top Environmental Service Company and the #2 Top Iowa Company for 2016, according to Inc. Magazine's 2016 annual 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies. In addition to these honors, Heritage Group was also listed as #573 on the list, boasting an astounding 683 percent three-year revenue growth.



"In addition to ranking so high in Iowa, as well as nationally, Heritage Group was listed by Inc. 5000 as the fastest-growing janitorial company in the U.S.," Heritage Group CEO Greg Theroux said. "This outstanding recognition indicates we are building a company that has become known as a leader in the janitorial services industry."



The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies among America's independent small businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.



Heritage Group, which is comprised of Heritage Building Maintenance and Heritage Microbial Control LLC, is a central Iowa-based commercial janitorial company dedicated to providing superior contract custodial services through the use of the most advanced products and technologies available. Theroux founded Heritage Group in Des Moines just over five years ago after returning to Des Moines with more than 30 years' experience leading janitorial /building maintenance companies in the Midwest and on the West Coast.



Joseph Johnson, President of Heritage Group, joined the company in 2014 after nearly 20 years leading and consulting with janitorial companies in the Des Moines metro area and throughout the Country. Once competitors in the market, Theroux and Johnson have melded their vision and passion for service into success in the fast-paced janitorial industry. The company is led by core values that include a deep commitment to caring for and building value in the lives of both clients and employees. It has found a welcoming and responsive home among both familiar and new networks in the Des Moines area.



"We are so thankful for the many building owners and managers that have trusted us and allowed us the opportunity to make a difference in the health of their employees, customers and visitors," Johnson said. "Our rollout of Science-Proven Healthy Cleaning in 2012 has received such an incredible reception in the Greater Des Moines commercial real estate market. We have only scratched the surface of the many applications for our comprehensive approach to cleaning that focuses on the indoor health and safety of buildings. We just want to make a difference in the health and well-being of the people in the communities we serve."



To learn more about Heritage Group and Science-Proven Healthy Cleaning(R), contact Greg Theroux at greg@heritagebldg.com, Joe Johnson at joe@heritagebldg.com, call 515-868-0842 ext. 202, or visit us online at http://heritagebldg.com/ or http://heritagemicrobialcontrol.com/.

News Source: Heritage Group

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/heritage-group-named-des-moines-metros-fastest-growing-company-on-inc-magazines-top-5000-list-for-2016/