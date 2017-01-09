Hoge Fenton announces that attorney Crystal N. Riggins has been elevated to shareholder, effective Jan. 1, 2017

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan 09, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Crystal Riggins, based in Hoge Fenton's Silicon Valley office, is a member of the Litigation, Intellectual Property, and Ethics & Professional Liability practice groups. Hoge Fenton is a multi-service law firm.



Crystal joined the firm in September 2009 as a first-year associate. Since that time, she has assisted clients in all aspects of civil litigation, including case evaluation, pre-trial dispute resolution, discovery, trial, post-trial, and appellate matters. Crystal spends much of her time focused on matters on appeal and recently taught appellate advocacy at Santa Clara University, School of Law.



Crystal also has unique and significant experience with Title IX. She has represented student-parties, particularly complainants, in Title IX proceedings at colleges and universities. Her recent cases involving Title IX have been instrumental in shaping the interactions of students and faculty and the way in which these matters are being handled. Crystal currently serves as counsel for Stanford University's Student Title IX Investigation and Hearing Process representing student-parties through the Title IX proceedings.



An active member of the community, Crystal serves on the Board of Directors of the Happy Hollow Foundation supporting Happy Hollow Park and Zoo in San Jose. She is also involved in the Ladies' Guild Board at St. Christopher Church in San Jose and has been a member since 2006. She has also been involved with the Future Vision program at Lincoln High School in San Jose and the Mountain View High School Mock Trial Team.



"Hoge Fenton's ability to both provide excellence in service to our clients and grow to meet client demands is impressive," said Crystal. "I am fortunate to be joining such a group of highly-knowledgeable colleagues and collaborators as a shareholder."



"Crystal's commitment to the profession and passionate advocacy for her clients are just a few examples of the many traits that make Crystal such a talented and caring advocate," said Daniel W. Ballesteros, managing shareholder at Hoge Fenton. "The addition of Crystal as a shareholder further demonstrates our dedication to providing our clients with top-notch legal services. Hoge Fenton's vision includes excellence in our profession and commitment to the community - Crystal Riggins exemplifies that vision."



