Hoge Fenton Intellectual Property and Privacy & Data Security Practice Grows

SAN JOSE, Calif., Mar 13, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- We are pleased to announce that Counsel Lee Lueddemann, formerly of the Law Office of Leopold Lueddemann in San Ramon, Calif., and Associate Marianna Khoury, formerly of Twitter, Inc., have joined Hoge Fenton. Both are members of the firm's Intellectual Property and Privacy & Data Security Groups.



Lee Lueddemann is a registered patent attorney with successful experience in prosecuting and protecting patents, trademarks, and copyrights in the United States and internationally, particularly on behalf of software, science and technology based clients. He also serves as outside general counsel for many of his clients, providing trusted advice and counsel in business and tech transactions, complex IP portfolio management, and creative, strategic business advice. Lee will reside primarily in Hoge Fenton's Tri-Valley office.



Marianna Khoury is knowledgeable about issues pertaining to privacy, freedom of speech and intermediary liability. Marianna is working with the firm's Privacy & Data Security Group to help clients with enterprise-wide privacy and data security policies and practices, with data breach management from investigation and remediation to notification and liability defense, and with overall privacy and data security compliance. Marianna will also assist the firm's Intellectual Property Group in protecting client trademark, copyright, trade secret and other intellectual property rights by, among other things, obtaining registrations, advising on IP portfolio development and management, licensing, monitoring the market place for infringers, and defending against claims of infringement. Marianna will be based in the firm's Silicon Valley office.



"The addition of Lee and Marianna strengthens our capabilities in the rapidly changing worlds of IP and privacy. Hoge Fenton is already well known for its cutting-edge data security and privacy practice, and Marianna has an exceptional profile with her strength in policy work. Lee brings additional bandwidth in IP prosecution & protection, as well as industry knowledge of the unique needs of science-based businesses," said Dan Ballesteros, Hoge Fenton's Managing Shareholder. "Being able to deliver excellence in these practice areas is increasingly important, particularly for our technology clients, but also for our traditional business clients, and we continually strive to adapt to meet those needs."



Lueddemann commented, "One of the core values in looking to merge with a group was a firm culture of superior client care. Hoge Fenton's reputation in both Silicon Valley and the Tri-Valley for their work and service to clients was impressive. I am honored to work with such talented attorneys."



"The area of Data Security & Privacy is fast paced and evolving," said Khoury. "I am excited to join a group of leading-edge attorneys that understand and can quickly adapt to these changes on behalf of their clients."



About Hoge Fenton:



Hoge Fenton is a multi-service law firm, with focused practitioners who can meet nearly all our clients' needs - under one roof. Our lawyers are dedicated to excellence in their specific areas of practice, and do not dabble. The breadth of expertise within the firm means that one of our professionals can simply walk down the hall and speak with other subject matter experts, providing our clients with a high value experience.



And, as a member of Mackrell International, a premier network of independent law firms in 60 countries, our reach extends around the world. This network provides our clients with access to vetted and trusted local counsel throughout the U.S. and across the globe, allowing us to seamlessly assist our clients in San Jose, California and San Jose, Costa Rica. Mackrell International has been named a Top Ranked Chambers Global Leading Law Firm Network.



More information: http://www.hogefenton.com/.



*PHOTOS for Media:

- Send2Press.com/mediaboom/17-0313s2p-Lueddemann-300dpi.jpg

- Send2Press.com/mediaboom/17-0313s2p-Khoury-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Hoge Fenton

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/hoge-fenton-intellectual-property-and-privacy-data-security-practice-grows/