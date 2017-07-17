Hoge Fenton Shareholder Crystal Riggins Honored In The Silicon Valley Business Journal ‘40 Under 40’ 2017

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 17, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Hoge Fenton is pleased to announce that its shareholder Crystal Riggins has been named a 2017 Silicon Valley Business Journal 40 Under 40 honoree. As a recipient of this award, Crystal is recognized for her contributions to her profession and community and represents the best of Silicon Valley.



Crystal has been recognized for her outstanding work as a business litigator and appellate attorney. Her career had led Crystal into the courtroom earlier and with much greater frequency than her counterparts. With prominent trials that have received world-wide attention and her appellate expertise, Crystal has already tried numerous cases to verdict, an accomplishment that most attorneys in her cohort cannot claim.

Her passion for client advocacy — particularly with her exemplary and high-profile work with Title IX matters — have solidified Crystal as a leading Title IX advocate. Crystal has not only represented complainants through the often-daunting process, but has also helped institutions shape their Title IX procedures.

Crystal is also heavily involved in the community, with commitments to the Ladies’ Guild Board at St. Christopher Church and Happy Hollow Park and Zoo in San Jose. As a mentor to young lawyers and law students, she helps to guide and navigate their budding legal careers. She is also an adjunct professor at Santa Clara University, School of Law, where she teaches appellate advocacy.

Crystal has told the Silicon Valley Business Journal that her little girls Frankie and Toni are her inspiration and motivate her to contribute to the community both professionally and personally. “They inspire me to strive to make the world a better and more caring place,” she said.

“Crystal’s approach and dedication to her clients and community have always been top notch. She practices law the way it was meant to be practiced,” said Daniel W. Ballesteros, Managing Shareholder of the firm. “Please join us in congratulating Crystal. Her selection to the Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 is well-deserved.”

ABOUT HOGE FENTON:

Hoge Fenton is a multi-service law firm headquartered in Silicon Valley, with highly focused practitioners who can meet most of its clients’ ongoing needs. As a member of Mackrell International, a premier network of independent law firms in 60 countries, the firm’s reach extends around the world. Mackrell International has been named a Top Ranked Chambers Global Leading Law Firm Network.

More information: http://www.hogefenton.com/ and http://www.mackrell.net/.

