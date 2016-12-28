Holodec’s Training Portal aids LEAN and Value Chain Transformation

SHAWSVILLE, Va., Dec. 28, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –- Holodec Office Systems LLC, an IIBA® corporate member, announced today their new Training Portal for LEAN and Value Chain transformation. The accredited on-line classes and certifications in IT4IT™, BPMN™ 2.0, CoBIT®, ITIL®, TOGAF®, ArchiMate®, LEAN, and Six Sigma can be purchased at https://holodecoffice.com/Terrace/ecampus.



Applying Value Chain and LEAN thinking to your operations allows you to see where your weaknesses are, where the bottlenecks are and where your greatest opportunities are to improve. A lack of training has companies falling short of LEAN goals. CIOs, PMPs and budget-conscious Millennials love the global availability and convenience of on-line LEAN training at Holodec, which is less costly than travel to classroom seminars.

Notable featured classes at Holodec include the recently launched IT4IT Reference Architecture Version 2.0, an Open Group Standard.

Ms. Shirley P. Shorter, CISA, CSM, MBA/TM, and Business Analyst at Holodec, said: “In our consulting practice, we have witnessed corporations struggling to apply writer Michael Porter’s Value Chain and LEAN principles to non-manufacturing IT and business workflows. The solution is the Open Group’s IT4IT end-to-end Value Chain framework – the strategic approach we have been looking for!”

IT4IT allows enterprise CIOs to deploy services faster and with reduced risk and cost. A recent Gartner study suggests that an IT department using IT4IT might save between 5 percent and 20 percent of their total budget.

Borrowing from the management principles that transformed manufacturing, the IT4IT standard is based on the value chain approach, known as the IT Value Chain, and a three-level functional reference architecture encompassing four major IT value streams.

IT4IT is intended to support Agile as well as waterfall approaches, and lean Kanban process approaches, DevOps and IT service management process models. This framework underpins and enhances COBIT, ITIL, ISO, CMMI, SAFe and Agile, and relates directly to TOGAF 9 and ArchiMate.

Early adopters of IT4IT Reference Architecture can be found at The Open Group IT4IT Forum at www.opengroup.org/IT4IT.

About Holodec Office Systems LLC:

Now in its 11th year, Holodec provides Business Process Improvement consulting services and training to Fortune 500 companies and government entities.

Visit https://holodecoffice.com/Terrace/ecampus for training and certification in IT4IT and LEAN.

* GRAPHIC 4×5-inch RGB Photoshop jpg: https://holodecoffice.com/Press_images/Open-Group-Standards.jpg

Media Contact:

Shirley P. Shorter

of Holodec Office Systems LLC

sshorter@holodecoffice.com

News Source: Holodec Office Systems LLC

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/holodecs-training-portal-aids-lean-and-value-chain-transformation/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.