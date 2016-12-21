HousingWire Honors Mortgage Capital Trading President Curtis Richins with 2016 Vanguard Award

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Dec 21, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT), an industry leading hedge advisory firm and developer of MCTlive!(TM), the award-winning secondary marketing software suite, announced that its president, Curtis Richins, has been designated to HousingWire's Vanguard Award list for 2016. Now in its second year, the program recognizes executives that have made a positive impact at their companies and for the entire mortgage industry.



The list is comprised of C-level and business unit executives who have become leaders in their respective fields within housing and mortgage finance - those whose leadership is moving markets forward, each and every day. HousingWire states that it sets an extremely high bar for the very competitive contest of HW Vanguard Award winners.



"The HW Vanguards continued to impress going into its second year; the winners are second-to-none and this list represents the finest cross section of mortgage talent available," said Jacob Gaffney, HousingWire editor-in-chief.



Vanguard Award winners were chosen by the HousingWire editorial board based on tangible leadership within their companies and the industry at large. HousingWire provided details on this year's list, which included 40 total award recipients. All winners are executives, most being of the C-level suite; 23 of them serve as president or CEO of their company; eight of the winners are the founders of their company; and the list also contained a COO, executive director, division president, seven EVPs and an SVP.



Mr. Richins has been instrumental in helping MCT hone an unmatched value proposition for lenders that combines a hands-on approach to client support with award-winning secondary marketing technology, MCTlive! This very unique model, coupled with the recent expansion of MCT's business services, has resulted in MCT being catapulted from a mortgage pipeline hedging firm into a fully-integrated provider of capital markets services and technology.



"I'm honored to be among this year's list of mortgage executives that have received a Vanguard Award," said Richins. "We've worked very hard to grow MCT over the years, providing excellence in service and leading-edge secondary marketing technology to our client base. This award is absolutely a testament to the amazing, incredibly talented team that we are very fortunate to have at MCT."



Notable is that last year MCT's COO, Phil Rasori, was also honored as a Vanguard Award winner in the inaugural year of the prestigious list. Mr. Richins now joins the ranks in annual recognition that includes some very well-known, successful executives in the mortgage industry.



About MCT:



Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT) is a capital markets-focused risk management and advisory services company providing independent analysis, training, hedging strategy and loan sale execution support to clients engaged in the secondary mortgage market. Founded in San Diego, California in May 2001, the company has expanded to include field sales and support offices in Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco and Charlotte. MCT is a recognized leader in the industry and currently supports more than 150 clients on the HALO (Hedging And Loan sales Optimization) Program. The company also develops and supports MCTlive!(TM), an award-winning real-time, trading and best-execution secondary marketing platform. MCT's LockCentral(TM) is the industry's largest outsourced centralized lock desk service. For more information, visit www.mct-trading.com or call (619) 543-5111.



About HousingWire:



HousingWire.com is the leading independent source for news, commentary and analysis covering the entire mortgage banking and financial markets. Staffed by a core team of experienced journalists and editors, HousingWire.com delivers breaking news and opinions on U.S. housing and mortgage finance. HousingWire.com has a well-developed reputation for delivering today the news other trade outlets will be reporting on tomorrow - and our readers value the information they get from www.housingwire.com first.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Joe Bowerbank

Profundity Communications, Inc.

949-378-9685

jbowerbank@profunditymarketing.com

News Source: Mortgage Capital Trading Inc.

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/housingwire-honors-mortgage-capital-trading-president-curtis-richins-with-2016-vanguard-award/