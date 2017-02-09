How Does CoolSculpting Compare with Liposuction?

Take a moment to think about today’s fashions: form-fitting dresses, jeans, t-shirts. These garments make it almost impossible to camouflage bulges. Moreover, no matter how much you work at maintaining a healthy weight, many find that lumpy fat deposits never completely going away. It is no wonder that so many people are looking to CoolSculpting and liposuction for a solution. But which one is best?

The quick answer is both are an effective solution, if you are a qualified candidate. Regardless, depending on your situation and needs, one choice is better than another. CoolSculpting and liposuction do both eliminate unwanted fat cells from your body. However, there are some significant differences in the procedures. Understanding the difference between CoolSculpting and liposuction will help you make a better choice.

The most significant distinction is surgical versus non-surgical. CoolSculpting is a non-surgical treatment. It uses a scientifically proven cooling process to kill and dissolve fat cells, without negatively impacting your other tissues. In comparison, liposuction is a surgical process, where an incision is made and then the fat cells (and other tissue) is extracted from the body.

Furthermore, CoolSculpting’s controlled cooling targets only fat cells. While liposuction will affect fat cells, but may impact other adjacent tissue. Moreover, CoolSculpting is not as rapid or dramatic as compared to liposuction. However, if you wish to avoid the pain, risk, recovery time, and high costs of liposuction, then CoolSculpting can be an effective option.

Regardless, CoolSculpting is not intended as a weight-reduction program for people overweight. The best candidates are those at or near their ideal body weight. Ideally, you are someone living a healthy lifestyle that includes eating well and regular exercise, but you also have pockets or lumps of troublesome fat that just will not go away.

What haven’t we covered yet that is important to you? If you would like to talk about how CoolSculpting compares to liposuction, or need more information, please contact us.

The post How Does CoolSculpting Compare with Liposuction? appeared first on Dr. James Apesos.