One of the most frequently asked questions about CoolSculpting is, “How long before I see results with CoolSculpting?” Many people are familiar with the fast results of other cosmetic fat loss procedures, like liposuction. While the nonsurgical procedure itself in generally short, roughly an hour in many instances, it may take a few weeks to start seeing results. However, it will take 3-4 months for full effect, and likely multiple sessions to reach your goal.

A single CoolSculpting procedure will take approximately an hour for each treated area, working each area that is roughly hand size. Accordingly, each of your “love-handles” is a separate area, and your lower abdomen is often segmented into two areas. Therefore, you can schedule more than one treatment area within a single office visit. If you want to treat two areas, you will need a little more than two hours.

CoolSculpting eliminates around 25 percent of the fat cells per procedure. So, many will also benefit from multiple sessions. The fat cells that the CoolSculpting procedure targets are frozen, destroyed, and then later absorbed by the body. As a result, those fat cells are gone forever. Regardless, since it will take about 3-4 months for full results, you can schedule secondary sessions for that time. However, as with many cosmetic procures, the outcomes do vary from patient to patient.

That said, overall patient satisfaction rate with Coolsculpting at Dr. James Apesos’ Plastic Surgery Pavilion is very high. The majority of Dr. Apesos’ patients have between 1 to 3 treatments per area. The total number of treatments depends on how much change and improvement you need and your goals. Nonetheless, we tend to see the best results when patients have at least 2 treatments per area.

What haven’t we covered yet that is important to you? If you would like to talk more about how long it take to see results with CoolSculpting, or any other related topic, please contact us.

The post How Long Before I See Results with CoolSculpting? appeared first on Dr. James Apesos.