Huntron Access RF Prober improves the ‘Sniffer Probe’ Approach to RF diagnostics

MILL CREEK, Wash., March 1, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Huntron Inc. has announced the addition of the Huntron Access RF probing station to its product line up. The Huntron Access RF provides reliable and repeatable Near Field measurements of RF signals.



“The Access RF prober applies precise mechanical automation to proven manual RF measurement practices,” said Brad Grams President of Huntron Inc. “Using Near Field measurement techniques we are able to robotically place the Antenna (probe) in the exact position and consistently measure expected values. This method provides more accurate information free from plus/minus swings in deviation experienced when using manual probing.”

Ensuring test flexibility and Accuracy:

The Huntron Access RF provides reliable and repeatable Near Field measurements of RF signals. By combining a Huntron Access Prober, Huntron Workstation software, Keysight Spectrum Analyzer and Langer Near Field probes you are able to precisely measure a number of points on the signal path.

Using the Huntron Workstation software, Virtual Test Points (VTP’s) are established on the circuit card as measurement locations. Once the VTP’s are set and the circuit card is stimulated to proper levels, the Huntron Access RF will drive, measure and process the data for review. The Huntron Access RF will provide a minimum 10:1 improvement in probing time.

Huntron Access RF Availability:

Huntron is accepting orders with delivery scheduled second quarter 2017. More information on features, benefits and specifications is available at http://www.huntron.com/.

About Huntron:

Huntron, founded in 1976, is a supplier of tools for engineers and technicians.

As density and complexity increase, printed circuit assemblies become tougher for standardized equipment to probe and test. Huntron complements conventional equipment with access and test tools that catch the elusive problems other methods often miss. The keys are physical and virtual access, which translate into meaningful results such as shorter design cycles, improved production yields and lower warranty costs.

Huntron Inc. and Huntron Tracker are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Huntron Inc.

