IDS Achieves Sustained Mortgage Document Preparation Growth in 2016

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Mar 09, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), announced it has achieved another year of sustained growth, increasing its total document volume by 55 percent over 2015. IDS also experienced a 43 percent increase in initial disclosure volume and a 73 percent increase in the use of its E-Signature technology. The company also acquired eMortgage vendor Encomia in September.



"Following the release of TRID, we saw many of our existing customers, who were already using IDS for closing documents, add on initial disclosures and E-Sign to ensure timely, consistent execution of the Loan Estimate and Closing Disclosure," said Mark Mackey, vice president of IDS. "With the Encomia acquisition, IDS is better positioned than ever to support its customers' journey along the path to eMortgage, wherever they may be in the process."



In addition to new business growth, IDS also experienced significant internal growth, increasing its total staff by 43 percent. Of the employees added in 2016, 48 percent of the new hires were in development, and 33 percent were in customer service.



"IDS has always prided itself on developing its technology in-house and providing exemplary service to its customers so it's no surprise that our continued growth required adding additional staff to these two departments," Mackey added. "IDS remains committed as ever to providing our customers with sophisticated technology and superior customer service and will continue to invest in these areas as growth and need demand."



About IDS, Inc.:



IDS, a Reynolds and Reynolds company, was founded in 1986 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a nationwide provider of mortgage documents and compliance. IDS services include electronic signatures, closing documents, initial disclosures, document fulfillment and integration with leading loan origination systems and eClosing platforms. The IDS flagship doc prep solution, idsDoc, is recognized in the industry for its ability to be customized to meet specific lender needs, particularly in regards to major industry compliance changes. (http://info.idsdoc.com/)

News Source: International Document Services, Inc.

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/ids-achieves-sustained-mortgage-document-preparation-growth-in-2016/