IDS Makes Fourth Appearance on HW TECH100

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Mar 01, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), announced it has been named to the 2017 HW TECH100(TM) list published by mortgage industry trade magazine HousingWire. IDS was part of the inaugural TECH100 list in 2014, and 2017 marks the fourth consecutive year IDS has made the list.



"With all the activity occurring in the mortgage technology world, it is especially gratifying to be included on this year's HW TECH100," said Mark Mackey, vice president and general manager of IDS. "We've made significant strides over the past year to deliver more comprehensive digital mortgage solutions to the industry and stand ready to support our customers as they make the transition to a completely electronic origination process."



"The companies that make up the 2017 HW TECH100 are the cream of the crop of the entire housing industry, from real estate to mortgage lending, servicing, and investment," said HousingWire Senior Financial Reporter Ben Lane. "These companies aren't just taking part in the housing industry's technological revolution; they're leading it."



The HW TECH100 recognizes the top 100 fintech companies that are driving housing technology innovation. HousingWire editors noted the September 2016 acquisition of eMortgage services provider Encomia as one of the reasons for including IDS on this year's list.



"The companies in the 2017 HW TECH100 cover the entire mortgage finance spectrum. There's hardly a corner of our industry that hasn't been transformed in some way, either by fintech startups focusing on a specific software need or legacy companies evolving to compete in the new environment," said HousingWire Magazine Editor Sarah Wheeler. "Now more than ever, these companies are delivering the innovation this industry needs to do its most important job: supporting the American Dream."



To view the full list of winners, visit http://www.housingwire.com/articles/39311-the-2017-hw-tech100.



About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the nation's most influential industry news source covering the U.S. housing economy, spanning residential mortgage lending, servicing, investments, and real estate operations. The company's news, commentary, magazine content, industry directories, and events give more than one million industry professionals each year the insight they need to make better, more informed business decisions. Winner of numerous awards, including a 2012 Eddie Award for national editorial excellence in the B2B Banking/Business/Finance category, HousingWire has been recognized for excellence in journalism by the Society of Business Editors and Writers, the American Society of Business Press Editors, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, and Trade Association Business Publications International. Learn more at http://www.housingwire.com.



About IDS, Inc.:

IDS, a Reynolds and Reynolds company, was founded in 1986 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a nationwide provider of mortgage documents and compliance. IDS services include electronic signatures, closing documents, initial disclosures, document fulfillment and integration with leading loan origination systems and eClosing platforms. The IDS flagship doc prep solution, idsDoc, is recognized in the industry for its ability to be customized to meet specific lender needs, particularly in regards to major industry compliance changes. (http://info.idsdoc.com/)

News Source: International Document Services, Inc.

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/ids-makes-fourth-appearance-on-hw-tech100/