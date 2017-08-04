IDS Promotes Beckie Santos to Manager of New Product Development

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 4, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), announced it has promoted its former Manager of Development Beckie Santos to the newly created position of Manager of New Product Development. In her new role, Santos will leverage her development experience to work closely with the IDS development team as well as operations, quality assurance and compliance to help shape and guide future IDS solutions.



Santos will also oversee releases and updates, with an aim towards ensuring the global integrity of IDS systems. She will further work to make certain that releases run smoothly, coordinating with both customer support and development to certify that all updates are clean and efficient. Acting as the lender’s advocate throughout the process of product innovation, she will maintain open lines of communication regarding changes in the system.

“IDS continues to experience phenomenal success in the market, and that growth is what compelled us to create the Manager of New Product Development position,” said Mark Mackey, vice president and general manager of IDS. “Promoting Beckie into this role helps IDS make the most of the resources we have in the company, matching the talent with the roles that will bring the most strength to our organization and benefit to our customers.”

Santos joined IDS in 2004 as a developer. During her tenure in development, she became known as a go-to developer for difficult projects and always had a can-do attitude in building solutions. In 2010, Santos was promoted to Manager of Development for IDS. In her new position, she will be reporting directly to Mackey.

“In the past 13 years that Beckie has worked at IDS, she has developed a wide breadth of experience and is known for her detailed knowledge of the IDS document engine,” Mackey added. “Beckie has developed a broad set of skills in product management and development and has a deep understanding of the IDS products and services, as well as great awareness of the needs of IDS clients. I look forward to Beckie’s impact and leadership in her new role.”

“In my various development roles at IDS, I’ve always tried to approach system design with an eye towards the end user,” Santos said. “With this new position, I am eager to forge an even more direct link between IDS and our clients to ensure user needs permeate every aspect of solution design and development.”

IDS, a Reynolds and Reynolds company, was founded in 1986 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a nationwide provider of mortgage documents and compliance. IDS services include electronic signatures, closing documents, initial disclosures, document fulfillment and integration with leading loan origination systems and eClosing platforms. The IDS flagship doc prep solution, idsDoc, is recognized in the industry for its ability to be customized to meet specific lender needs, particularly in regards to major industry compliance changes.

