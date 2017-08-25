iFOS Awarded $4.9M DOL Budget Execution Support Services Contract

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 25, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Intelligent Fiscal Optimal Solutions® (iFOS) Managing Consultants, LLC is pleased to announce the notification of a $4.9M, multi-year contract award to provide Budget Execution Support Services to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), Office of the Chief Financial Officer (OCFO) located in Washington, D.C. The contract was awarded under iFOS’ General Services Administration (GSA) Professional Support Services (PSS) Schedule GS-23F-0102X.



Under the contract, iFOS will provide comprehensive budget execution services to include operational support and comprehensive customer services in complying with various aspects of the Chief Financial Officers Act of 1990.

Additional servicing components includes assessing the financial and budgetary status of operations and programs, performing financial reviews to track execution status and ensure agency goals and objectives are met, documenting standard operating procedures, and preparing budget analyses, periodic service activity reports and reviews.

iFOS President and CEO Tawanda Smith noted, “We are pleased with the agency selection and iFOS brings a wealth of past performance experience performing on contracts related to financial statement preparation, reporting, internal control monitoring, policy development and documentation preparation, pre-audit liaison support, and strategic management functions to the DOL.

“Our professionals specialize in complex financial analysis and data reporting to identify and recommend solutions to abnormal accounting conditions. We look forward to supporting the agency’s mission in this critical area.”

About Intelligent Fiscal Optimal Solutions (iFOS)®, LLC:

Founded in 2009, iFOS Managing Consultants, LLC is a rapidly, growing professional services firm providing assurance, financial advisory, and consulting services to a wide range of government agencies, privately held companies, nonprofits, and other organizations in the public and private sector. iFOS is an 8(a) minority certified, woman-owned small business.

For more information, visit: http://www.ifoscorp.com/.

