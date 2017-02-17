iMobie Introduces The World’s First iCloud Manager to Sync and Manage iCloud Contents Across Multiple Accounts

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb 17, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- iMobie Inc., an advanced iOS-related software developer, updated iPhone manager AnyTrans with exclusive iCloud management feature to manage and sync contents across multi-iCloud accounts. For the first time, users can view, edit and batch upload/download iCloud photos, messages, contacts, etc. with simple drag-and-drop, remove private info, or even move sensitive data to another confidential iCloud account.



Furthermore, it allows users to resume interrupted downloads from iCloud Drive and extract anything they need from iCloud backups. To protect users' privacy, AnyTrans never retains iCloud content or account info; all operations are encrypted.



"iCloud is a great way to store iPhone stuff online, and we want to help users manage their iCloud content more conveniently and securely, especially for those who have multiple iCloud accounts," said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie Inc. "So we bring the new multi-iCloud Sync. With it, users can integrate contents from multi-iCloud accounts to their daily-used one, or move less necessary files from main account to other spare accounts for more free storage. And the whole process is encrypted, so users have no worries about privacy leaks."



Try the new iCloud manager now: https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/download.htm



Sync contents across multi-iCloud accounts:

The innovative multi-iCloud Sync gives you better control over all your iCloud accounts. You can move photos to other iCloud accounts for free storage; integrate scattered data from multi-accounts to the daily-used one; even share iCloud data & files among family members easily. Every iCloud login is protected with the same encryption used by Apple and AnyTrans has no way to decrypt it.



Upload/Download files from iCloud Drive:

To give you better experience with iCloud Drive, AnyTrans allows you to resume interrupted downloads, so you don't have to re-download completely, saving you much of your precious time. Better yet, you can upload/download files in bulk with drag-and-drop, and no more annoying one-by-one clicks.



Manage iCloud Content:

AnyTrans gives a quick solution to manage iCloud data & files. Whether you want to download iCloud files to desktop, add data to iCloud, or edit them, you can instantly do it via an intuitive UI, no need to open iCloud.com website.



Extract what you need from iCloud backup:

iCloud backup stores all your iPhone stuff, and if/when your iPhone gets lost, it will be the most reliable - even only available - way to retrieve your important data. With AnyTrans, you can preview data & files in your iCloud backups, and even selectively extract photos, messages, videos or anything you want, without a full restoration.



Lean more: https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/



Price and Availability:

AnyTrans is available for Windows and Mac with Personal License ($39.99) and Family License ($59.99) at: https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/buy.htm



About iMobie:

iMobie Inc. was established in 2011, and located in Tianfu Software Park (China), a place gathering a great many talented software engineers. Information: https://www.imobie.com/.



