iMobie Rolls Out Biggest Holiday Promo Sale: Buy iPhone Manager, Get iPhone Cleaner PhoneClean for FREE

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec 23, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- iMobie Inc., a leading iOS related software company, announced today the biggest ever holiday sale promotion to celebrate Christmas and New Year with customers. In appreciation of their long-term support, iMobie is giving out the best iPhone Cleaner PhoneClean as a FREE gift for customers who buy iPhone manager AnyTrans, aiming to free up more storage space for iPhone and iPad users so they can fully enjoy holiday photos, music, and videos on their iOS device.



Plus, there is up to $40 OFF on iOS data recovery software PhoneRescue. This special holiday offer runs December 23 through January 2, 2017; available worldwide.



Holiday sale page: https://www.imobie.com/special/holiday-2016.htm



"Aiming to help iPhone users make full use of free storage, we've recently updated AnyTrans with new Fast Drive feature - users now can turn their iPhone/iPad into a USB drive and move any files freely with it in one simple click," said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie Inc. "In this holiday season, we are also giving out a big sale on AnyTrans for all our dear customers, to better help them get the most out of their iPhone as well as iPhone storage."



iMobie has multiple holiday offers for iPhone lovers:



1. Buy AnyTrans, Get PhoneClean for FREE

With this holiday promotion, you can get iPhone cleaner PhoneClean for FREE with purchase of AnyTrans. This special holiday pack is coming for helping you fully enjoy holiday media on your beloved iOS devices:



As #1 iPhone manager, AnyTrans transfers holiday photos, music, and videos to your iOS device, enabling you to enjoy them anywhere anytime as you want. Besides, you can 1-click move all data & files from your old iPhone to the new one you get this holiday, including all your photos, contacts, messages, call history, voicemail, etc., along with customized settings like wallpaper, iCloud account, sounds, etc.



With the bonus FREE gift PhoneClean, you can easily free up over 5GB of storage on your iPhone, iPad and iPod touch to store more holiday media files. Better yet, with all system junks cleaned out, your iOS device will work much faster, and you can enjoy very fluent playback of your files in this holiday.



2. Save Up to $40 on PhoneRescue

With the highest iOS data recovery rate in market, PhoneRescue helps you retrieve all those most important memories that count so much to you, like messages, contacts, photos, etc. Beyond rescuing data, it also revives your iPhone/iPad from breakdowns (like stuck on white Apple logo, continuous reboot loop, black screen, etc.) due to a failed recovery, upgrade error or jailbreak collapse.



Join the holiday promotion now: https://www.imobie.com/special/holiday-2016.htm



About iMobie:

iMobie Inc. was established in 2011, and located in Tianfu Software Park (China), a place gathering great many talented software engineers. Learn more: https://www.imobie.com/.

News Source: iMobie Inc.

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/imobie-rolls-out-biggest-holiday-promo-sale-buy-iphone-manager-get-iphone-cleaner-phoneclean-for-free/