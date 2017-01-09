iMobie Updates AnyTrans to Free Download Online Videos from 900+ Sites Directly to iPhone and Computer

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan 09, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- iMobie Inc., a leading iOS-related software developer, announced today an update of iPhone manager AnyTrans with free Video Download feature. It is the only free tool available in market that can batch download videos from Dailymotion, Vine, Vimeo, Instagram, and 900+ other sites, and directly store in iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, PC, and Mac.



Better still, it smartly picks out the optimal resolution for download and automatically converts downloaded videos to make them perfectly playable in iOS devices, with no pre-roll ads.



"Online videos widen our sight and also entertain us in our spare time. However, there are times when you don't have an Internet connection but want to watch your favorite videos, like during a long plane, bus or train ride," said Frank Kong, the founder and CEO of iMobie Inc. "Therefore, Video Download comes and makes it super easy for you to watch videos offline on your iOS devices and computer with best quality, even sidestepping annoying pre-roll ads. As we are always committed, we are working hard to make AnyTrans a fully functional iPhone manager and to provide a better service for all iOS users."



Download online videos for free now: https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/download.htm.



Highlights of AnyTrans Video Download Feature:



Enjoy videos of any site in any format offline for free:



AnyTrans brings a free solution to download online videos from over 900 sites in batch, including Dailymotion, Vine, Vimeo, Instagram, BBC, Break, Metacafe, and more. No matter the video is MP4, MOV, MKV, AVI, FLV, or any format, AnyTrans can get them offline, and let you freely enjoy your loved videos without having to wait for pre-roll ads.



Download videos to iOS devices and computer with best resolution:



Video Download gives you the privilege to save online videos to PC/Mac or sync them to your iOS devices directly, so that you can watch them offline, even on the airplane. More importantly, you don't need to worry about the video quality, as it will intelligently choose the optimal resolution to download with automatic conversion to iOS-compatible formats.



Move downloaded videos freely across your devices:



AnyTrans makes it easy to move the downloaded videos freely to your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and computer. Still, all for free. You can then watch them anytime, anywhere, in any device, as you wish.



For more details about AnyTrans: https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/.



Price and Availability:



AnyTrans Video Download feature is completely free to use, and runs on both Windows and Mac computers. Download it from: https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/download.htm.



Notes to Editors:



iMobie has prepared a guide on how to download videos to iOS devices and computer with AnyTrans: https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/download-video-directly-to-iphone.htm.



About iMobie Inc.:



iMobie Inc. was established in 2011, and located in Tianfu Software Park (China), a place gathering a great many talented software engineers. Learn more: https://www.imobie.com/.



