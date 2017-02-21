Impending Implementation of California’s 2018 Business-critical Cannabis Regulations to be Addressed at Upcoming San Diego Cannabis Business Expo

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 21, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — MJIC, Inc., the leading provider of cannabis regulatory compliance solutions and services, media, investor capital and supply chain distribution, announced today that it expects to sell out for its upcoming third Annual Cannabis Business Expo, March 5 – 8, 2017 in San Diego, California.



MJIC attributes the flood of pre-event registrations to mounting concerns centered around California’s complicated licensing regulations that will impact every participant in the Cannabis supply chain, from growers to dispensaries, to ancillary non-flower touching suppliers like surveillance and technology providers seeking to do business in the 6th largest economy in the world – California.

“Heavy enrollment in each compliance-focused session together with other data metrics gathered by MJIC during the online registration process strongly indicate that compliance centric information is a major focus point for an overwhelming number of cannabis entrepreneurs,” said Larry Horwitz, General Counsel for MJIC, Inc. “We are laser-focused on helping educate the rapidly budding, fast-moving cannabis industry on a myriad of fluid and dynamic nuances as they unfold so the industry is ready for 2018.”

Of primary interest to attendees is the pre-state licensing strategy track for obtaining municipal operating permits, the implementation of California’s regulatory infrastructure roundtable by state and local officials and the keynote speaker U.S. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, notable R-Calif who introduced a bill that would protect states’ rights to legalize marijuana (Respect State Marijuana Laws Act) are trending as the hottest Expo draws this past week.

Horwitz added, “The data we are getting indicates that all stakeholders at every segment of Cannabis business are concerned about what the regulations mean and how to prepare in advance of January 1, 2018. The Expo compliance tracks give stakeholders real compliance solutions, strategies and access to subject matter experts providing a real opportunity for potential licensees and ancillary cannabis companies to gain valuable insight and education on critical compliance issues and solutions.”

Session attendees will leave with a solid soup-to-nuts understanding of licensing intricacies on what is necessary to compliantly kick-start a new operation or grow an existing business.

The 3rd Annual California Business Expo will be held at the Sheraton Marina Hotel in San Diego, March 5 – 7. Interested parties can learn more at http://www.calcanbizexpo.com/.

About MJIC:

MJIC is a diversified cannabis holding company, leading the industry in defining legal cannabis operations by developing compliant products, systems and programs for licensing, design and construction, operational best practices and expert financial and regulatory consulting designed to position MJIC distribution businesses for lawful and efficient operations. MJIC then packages and markets these systems and services to the entire supply chain.

The MJIC Distribution subsidiary is a municipally licensed distribution company, positioned for state licensure and state wide operations, including brand and product development selling for and to growers, manufacturers and dispensaries. MJIC media operations markets its partners and clients through MJIC media events, and deploys recognized industry leaders in trade shows, magazines and its online assets such as http://www.marijuanaindex.com/ for the total compliance experience. For more information, visit http://www.mjic.com/.

